Teresa Giudice is bringing ‘receipts’ on RHONJ after being booed at BravoCon

Teresa Giudice recently spoke out after being booed at BravoCon for talking smack, as usual, about her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Teresa reiterated on the panel that she had wiped her hands clean of the Gorgas as she promised last season, but viewers have officially grown tired of hearing about that, and they expressed annoyance.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said she wasn’t phased by a few dissatisfied fans.

According to Teresa, she plans to bring receipts, and viewers will see them when Season 14 airs.

So far, there hasn’t been an official premiere date for the upcoming season, but we know it will air sometime in 2024.

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about the cast drama, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that we won’t have to endure another Joe, Melissa, and Teresa storyline for the umpteenth time.

However, while we know that won’t be the focus of the season, it seems we’re not out of the woods with this tired storyline quite yet.

Teresa had a chat with Us Weekly, and she was asked about being booed by fans at BravoCon when she threw shade at Joe and Melissa.

“Well when you watch next season a lot of receipts will come forward,” said the OG. “I’ve covered a lot for my brother throughout the years, and I did that because of my parents… a lot’s gonna come out that you will see.”

Meanwhile, Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice also joined her for the interview, and the 22-year-old chimed in to defend her mom.

“I feel like it’s kinda hard for anybody else to boo or make comments,” reasoned Gia. “It’s our story… no one else is in our shoes.”

Teresa Giudice is booked and busy with new gigs

BravoCon might be over, but Teresa is still busy after the fun-filled weekend in Las Vegas.

The mom of four had a gig in Stanford, CT with fellow castmates Dolores Catania, her bestie Jennifer Aydin, and RHONY alum Dorinda Medley.

The Bravo stars were also the main guests at the Housewives Live event, which took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Teresa shared photos from the event as she posed with the other Housewives and with her husband, Luis Ruelas, who was there to show his support.

“The slots where not the only thing that got lucky 🍀 last night 🎰 @appianentertainment,” Teresa captioned the post.

Check out the interview with Teresa and Gia Giudice below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.