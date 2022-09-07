Teresa Giudice in thigh-skimming dress enjoys ‘Dinner by the ocean’

Teresa Giudice wears a mini dress for a dinner date. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are still enjoying their honeymoon after jetting off to Italy for the second leg of their getaway.

Teresa shared photos from a romantic night out with her new husband as they got dressed up for a dinner date in Positano.

That was a unique dining experience for the lovebirds who dined on exotic food while looking at the ocean only a few feet beside them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were stylishly dressed for the night out, with Teresa opting for a plunging mini dress while Luis looked dapper in his casual black and grey outfit.

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the newlyweds who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on August 6.

After making things official in front of their closest family and friends, the couple jetted off to Mykonos, Greece, to kick off their first adventure as man and wife. They were spotted many times laying out on the beach and expressing their love in a series of PDA-filled paparazzi photos.

The couple returned home to Jersey, but that was brief as they later took off again, this time to Italy.

Teresa Giudice enjoys dinner by the ocean

The hot and heavy newlyweds enjoyed a romantic night out in Positano and Teresa shared some of her favorite moments on Instagram.

“Dinner by the ocean 🌊 #honeymoon” she captioned the post.

The photos showed Luis and Teresa dining on the side of a cliff overlooking the ocean as they enjoyed a glass of wine.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars sat close to each other as they smiled for the photo, which showed the stunning blue-green waters behind them with a few boats out at sea.

Teresa wore a girly peach dress with a plunging neckline for the date night with her husband, and in another photo, we got a better look at her outfit.

The picture showed the lovebirds standing in front of a large rock with their faces pressed close to each other.

Teresa Giudice wears a thigh-skimming dress for a night out

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have now been married for one month and they had quite the romantic honeymoon.

During the night out in Positano, Teresa donned a sleeveless mini dress with ruffles around the neckline and a large band underneath the bustline. The thigh-skimming dress flared out at the bottom and featured a large ruffled hem.

The Bravo star styled the outfit with strappy platform sandals and wore her long hair in loose curls down her shoulders. She added large hoop earrings and a delicate necklace to complete the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Luis looked cool and casual in his black button-down shirt, grey pants, and matching black loafers.

