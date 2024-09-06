Teresa Giudice in tears during apology to eldest daughter Gia Giudice — Here’s why

Teresa Giudice was joined by her daughter Gia Giudice on the latest episode of her podcast, and early into the show things took an emotional turn.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars tackled several topics during their mother-daughter chat.

At one point Teresa was teary-eyed as she apologized to her eldest daughter for something that happened in the past.

The duo’s podcast episode is already causing a stir on social media after Gia made a disagreeable comment on the show.

The 23-year-old responded to ongoing criticism about her involvement in the drama on the show, claiming that the naysayers were just insecure and jealous of her and Teresa’s tight bond.

However, after Monsters and Critics posted the story on Instagram, it stirred up anger among RHONJ fans and they clapped back at Gia.

It’s not easy for Teresa’s RHONJ castmates to get an apology out of the OG, but when it comes to her kids, that’s a different story.

The mom of four was in tears on her podcast as she expressed regret at the mistakes she made with her first child, noting that Gia was forced to grow up too fast.

“I think that’s why you’re so strong,” Teresa reasoned.

She continued, “I just wanted to say sorry for being so strict with you. I was just like a really strict parent and then with your sisters, I wasn’t because of the legal stuff.”

While the podcast was audio only, you could hear the tearful crack in Teresa’s voice as she spoke, and Gia confirmed it.

“What is wrong, why are you crying? “said Gia, who reassured her mom, “It’s okay… don’t cry, I love you.”

Is Gia Giudice resentful about her childhood?

While Teresa might feel guilty about being too strict with her eldest daughter, Gia has no resentment about how she grew up.

“I loved the way I grew up,” she told her mom. “I grew up very disciplined, very structured, and that’s how I’m literally going to raise my kids, like how you raised me.”

However, the university graduate is not impressed with how Teresa has raised her younger siblings, noting that she allows them to get away with everything.

Admittedly, Teresa felt so guilty about her and their dad Joe Giudice’s jail stint that after returning home, she didn’t want to be too strict with Milania, Gabriella, and Audriana.

“It blows my mind sometimes like the things that my sisters get away with,” confessed Gia, who took over the mom duties when Teresa was in prison.

“It actually makes me so angry and I think they look at me like ‘you’re not my mom,’ but I also don’t tolerate what they do sometimes,” Gia added.

Check out Gia and Teresa’s chat below.

Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.