Teresa Giudice in a blue bikini at the beach during Greece honeymoon trip

Teresa Giudice shows off a tanned and toned body on the beaches of Greece. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice is fresh off a star-studded wedding, which was filmed for a spin-off that is expected to air on Bravo after the Season 13 reunion.

She is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Greece with her new husband, Jersey-based entrepreneur Luis Ruelas, celebrating in the same place they got engaged in October 2011.

Although she is going through a lot of major family issues, Teresa is not letting that keep her from having a great time with Luis and forgetting about all of her drama back in New Jersey.

Now that the stress of wedding planning is over, Teresa can take the time to relax with her husband and get home to her new blended family, which includes her four daughters.

Teresa has always loved showing off her body and even worked to enter a body-building competition back in Season 9. She also became devoted to yoga when she was incarcerated.

Luis posted a short video to his Instagram Stories of his new wife, and she looked tanned, toned, and relaxed on the beach as she showed her husband some affection.

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice blew a kiss to her new husband on the beach

Teresa and Luis are enjoying the sun and sand of the beaches of the 5-star luxury resort Calilo, located on an island Southeast of mainland Greece.

In an Instagram Story posted by Luis, Teresa is shown walking on the golden sand with the Aegean Sea in the background. She is heading toward Luis and blows him a sweet kiss.

Teresa has worked hard on her body, and she is showing it off. She is sporting a light blue bikini that is perfect against her deep vacation tan. Teresa and Luis look like they are having an amazing time!

Teresa Giudice has drama waiting for her in the US

Overshadowing Teresa’s wedding was the news that her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law and fellow Housewife, Melissa Gorga, were skipping their sister’s wedding.

Speculation swirled on social media and the internet — with bits and pieces slowly coming out. The Gorga’s main issue was that Teresa was somehow involved in a cheating rumor being talked about while cameras were rolling at the RHONJ finale party, just days before the wedding.

Joe said of Teresa, his only sister, that he feels that she hates him and his family, and Melissa said she is tired of the toxic patterns.

As far as Teresa, she has only made one small statement, and that was at her wedding when she thanked her chosen family. I’m sure once the dust settles, Teresa will have more to say on the issue.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.