Teresa Giudice hits back at Melissa and Joe Gorga with toast to ‘chosen family’ at wedding

Teresa Giudice talked about her “chosen family” at her wedding over the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

While weddings are typically a great reason for family to get together and celebrate, that was not the case for The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas.

The couple married over the weekend in a Bravo star-studded wedding.

Rumors have swirled for months about who Teresa was not only inviting to the wedding, but who would be in the wedding party. She dropped a bomb when she revealed that her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, would not be a bridesmaid.

Both Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, who is also Teresa’s only brother, both admitted that they were OK with not being asked to be in Teresa’s wedding.

However, last week proved too much for the family to handle, and due to drama that happened during the last week of filming, the Gorga’s chose to not attend Tre’s wedding.

While the Gorga’s partied this weekend with friends instead, Teresa spoke about her “chosen family” during Luis’ wedding speech.

RHONJ: Luis Ruelas thanks family and friends, and Teresa Giudice corrects him

Teresa’s new husband, Luis, gave a speech to the hundreds of guests, thanking them for being there on their big day.

“I want to thank all my friends that came out here from all different states in the country, all my business partners, my family, Teresa, your friends, your family, new friends, old friends, friends that resurfaced,” Luis said, before Teresa interrupted, “Chosen family!” while guests cheered in support of the newlyweds.

The night before the big wedding, Melissa and Joe Gorga were partying with Melissa’s family and their friends, and posted on Instagram that “blood doesn’t make you family.” Melissa also posted that “God blessed me with an amazing family”.

Hours after the cryptic posts, it was announced that the Gorga clan would not be attending the wedding – as wedding attendants or as guests. Teresa ended up with no family at her wedding. Information has leaked out about the reason for the huge family feud.

Why did the Gorga’s back out of Teresa Giudice’s wedding at the last minute?

According to reports, Joe and Melissa had intended on attending the wedding until Thursday night, when untrue rumors about their marriage started to circulate as the cameras rolled for the Season 13 finale party.

Joe and Melissa discovered Teresa’s involvement in the situation, and they found her actions unforgivable.

Filming has wrapped on RHONJ, and Teresa filmed a wedding special that will also air on Bravo. This intense storyline will certainly be an explosive part of the season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.