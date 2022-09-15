Teresa Giudice hit up Kourtney Kardashian’s fashion show with Gia and Audriana

RHONJ OG glows as she attends New York Fashion week with two of her daughters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

It seems to finally be Teresa Giudice’s season, and fans love to see it.

The last standing OG on The Real Housewives of the New Jersey recently attended New York Fashion Week with two of her daughters.

Gia, 21, and Audriana, 16 were all smiles as they posed for pictures with their mother at Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo fashion show.

Teresa’s eldest daughter wore an all-black leather ensemble. She accessorized her look with a purse of the same color.

Milania, herself, opted for a clear and black crop top with white details of suns and moons. She wore a white sports bra underneath.

Her brown locks were parted in the middle making for a bohemian, effortless look.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice looked fashionable

Teresa looked more like her daughters’ older sister, as she appeared youthful and beaming with joy.

Teresa wore a pastel pink off-the-shoulder dress.

The dress also featured a long sleeve on one arm; she completed her look with clear pointy shoes.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo fashion show had a few hiccups

Page Six reported that the fashion show started close to one hour late. And right after the first model started strutting her stuff on the runway, there was a power outage, so they had to restart the show three times in total.

Kourtney also received some backlash for presenting a so-called sustainable clothing line for a fast fashion brand because the two concepts are opposites. She explained that as a Sustainability Ambassador for the brand, she wanted to help make them better and keep them accountable.

Despite all the hiccups, Teresa and her girls had a wonderful time. During New York Fashion Week, they attended different shows and served fashion looks themselves.

Teresa recently announced she will be on Dancing with the Stars

Teresa recently came back from her honeymoon with her husband Luis Ruelas. The newlyweds embarked on their romantic getaway in Greece. And of course, they went to Italy where they cruised on the Amalfi Coast.

She hit the ground running as she announced she would be a contestant in the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

She revealed that as her husband is Latino, she wanted to make him proud. She said her youngest daughter Audriana who is a competitive dancer, gave her some great advice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.