Teresa Giudice got eliminated from DWTS after only two weeks

Teresa Giudice was excited about her dance on Dancing with the Stars last night for Elvis Presley’s night.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG said her choreography would be a homage to her late father, who loved Elvis.

Viewers could tell that Teresa poured her soul into her dance routine. She looked more natural and relaxed this week.

However, the pair was once again in the bottom two by scoring 23 out of 40.

After the judges’ deliberations, Len Goodman broke the tie and decided to send Teresa and Pasha Pashkov home.

Teresa and her partner, Pasha, danced their last dance on Dancing with the Stars.

Teresa Giudice dedicated her dance to her late father

Before the show, Teresa took to Instagram to share with her followers how special this dance would be for her.

She wrote, “Tonight is so special to me because growing up I watched Elvis movies so often with my father, I know that if he were still here, he would be so proud and cheering me on in the audience.”

Teresa added, “When he lived with me we would always watch Dancing with the Stars together after dinner, it was a great time to just be together. I miss him every single day but I know he would love tonight, I dedicate this dance to you Papa.”

Many people were cheering for Teresa Giudice

Teresa had a packed audience last night. Her husband, Luis Ruelas, was in attendance. They got married last month in a lavish ceremony.

Her two daughters, Milania and Gabriela Giudice, were also there.

Her good friend and co-star Jennifer Aydin also were present to cheer on the OG. She attended with her mother, Josephine Altinel, and her two daughters, Gabriella and Olivia Aydin. She gave fans a little peak at the seating arrangement.

The newbie on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Cabral, was also there to support Teresa. She is a good friend of hers.

They all went wild during Teresa’s performance.

Bravo Teresa! We are so Proud of you 😍 #Rhonj #Dwts pic.twitter.com/kv7oi5o2XV — Haters gonna hate but I just love love love (@MelissasOldNose) September 27, 2022

Fans on social media said that Teresa really gave it her all during this dance routine and that they were proud of her.

Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov’s final #DWTS performance! Teresa, you gave it your all and were amazing we love you!! ❤️❤️ #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/igquwp84UD — Jack🍷🔥 (@RHONJ_OBSESSED) September 27, 2022

Last week, Jennifer hosted a viewing party for Teresa’s grand debut on Dancing with the Stars.

Viewers are upset Teresa Giudice got eliminated

Many fans think that Teresa did a great job and improved a lot from last week. They are upset that Teresa got eliminated and took to social media to express their frustrations.

One fan shared that she thought Teresa gave her best to the performance.

Another fan joked that they would all be deleting their subscription to Disney+ now that Teresa got eliminated.

All of us deleting our @DisneyPlus subscriptions because Teresa got sent home #DWTS pic.twitter.com/SoJs8U1ekD — The CGS Show (@theCGSshow) September 27, 2022

Teresa Giudice didn’t practice with her usual partner

Teresa may have performed better under different circumstances.

She practiced all week with another performer while waiting for Pasha’s Covid test results to come back. His wife and Mirrorball champion, Daniella Karagach, had tested positive and was not in the ballroom last night.

In the end, Pasha tested negative but still wore a mask during his and Teresa’s dance routine.

Dancing with the Stars streams Monday nights on Disney+. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.