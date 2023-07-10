Teresa Giudice goes glam in nude dress for daughter Audriana’s dance competition

Teresa Giudice was on mom duties over the weekend as she attended a dance competition for her youngest daughter Audriana, and she was all glammed up in a nude outfit.

It’s unclear if the rest of the Giudice clan made the out-of-town trip to support their sister, but Teresa wouldn’t have missed the important event.

A few days ago, she shared a video of Audriana doing her routine on stage and just posted a few more snaps.

The mom of four has been busy this summer with several milestone events for her kids. 13-year-old Audriana recently graduated from 8th grade, and Teresa was there for that proud moment.

She also attended her eldest daughter Gia Giudice’s graduation from Rutger’s University and her 18-year-old daughter Gabriella’s high school graduation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It’s been a very chaotic few months for the Bravo Housewife, and she’s not done yet.

Teresa Giudice stuns in a nude outfit for her daughter’s dance competition

Teresa shared a few cute snaps from her trip to Providence, Rhode Island, to support her daughter Audriana.

The teenager was at the American Dance Awards as she competed in the talent competition. She was still all glammed up in her sparkly dance costume after she took the stage to showcase her skills.

Teresa was front and center for the event and wore a nude two-piece set that matched Audriana’s costume. The 51-year-old looked glam with her hair in a playful ponytail as she donned the crop top and matching skirt with nude mules.

The mother-daughter duo wrapped their arms around each other and sported matching smiles as they posed for the photos.

The proud mom shared some sweet sentiments for her youngest child in the caption of her Instagram post.

“Audriana, I am so proud of you. You did so amazing this week! Watching you dance mesmerizes me! Seeing you smile on stage is the most rewarding thing to see as a mother,” she wrote. “Your dancing is so angelic, and I am so happy I was with you to experience this amazing memory together. I love you to the moon 🌙 & back ❤️💃.”

Teresa Giudice is getting ready to film RHONJ Season 14

Teresa only has a few weeks of free time left before she has to get back to work.

For the first time in a long while, the Jersey cast had the summer free to spend with family and friends as the show was on pause–while producers tried to work out a way forward.

Well, they’ve decided that everyone from Season 13 will return despite rumors that a cast shakeup was imminent.

Now that they’ve sorted out the cast, filming is set to resume in August, which means Teresa only has a short time left to soak up more family time before delving back into the Jersey drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.