Teresa Giudice gets support from RHOA star Kenya Moore in yellow mini dress

Kenya Moore encouraged Teresa Giudice to do Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

A lot of fans are rooting for Teresa Giudice on Dancing with the Stars and one of them is none other than The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s very own Kenya Moore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star danced the Tango on Monday to We Found Love by Rihanna. Viewers were pleased to see Kenya in the audience rooting for Teresa.

Kenya gave fans a play-by-play of everything that was going on before the show started filming.

She took to social media to ask fans to vote for Teresa and she posted a picture in her story of the OG and herself.

She wore a beautiful yellow dress that showed off her waistline in the best way. Her long black hair was parted sideways. Teresa was still in her performance outfit, a hot pink dress with a plunging neckline.

The two friends held each other and gave big smiles to the camera. Kenya wrote under the picture, “She did amazing keep voting!”

Kenya Moore and Teresa Giudice bonded on The RHUGT

Last week, Teresa told Page Six that Kenya encouraged her to become a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. She explained that when she got the opportunity, she called the Kenya Moore Hair Care CEO and asked for some advice.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was on the show last season and did an amazing job.

Fans are loving that Kenya is supporting Teresa.

Kenya told her that the show was hard work but that she believed that Teresa could do it. She also said that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star would get in even better shape. Teresa replied, “Oh my God, I love that! That’s music to my ears.”

The Standing Strong author revealed that she was offered to be on Dancing with the Stars when she first came home from prison, but she turned out the opportunity. She wanted to spend time with her kids after having been away for close to a year.

Kenya and Teresa became close as they filmed together for The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip. The Namaste B$tches podcast co-host said that she appreciated that Kenya stood up to Ramona Singer to defend her. Kenya even gifted Teresa a trip to Turks and Caicos that she won while filming the show. She said since Teresa found love, she would enjoy it more than her.

Teresa Giudice and Kenya Moore did an ad for DIRECTV

This summer, the two friends also filmed together for a hilarious ad for DIRECTV. Sports and Housewives collided, making for some very happy fans.

In the ad, Kenya could be seen twirling on the football field. After Teresa scored a touchdown, she questioned who would flip a table after a player from the opposite team had an angry fit.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards also participated in the ad with them. She recently weighed in on the rift between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga.

Dancing with the Stars streams Monday nights on Disney+. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.