Teresa Giudice enjoys swinging in a bikini top on honeymoon with Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice is literally in her honeymoon phase as she swings on a swingset in Calilo. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is having the time of her life in marital bliss with her husband, Luis Ruelas.

Although Luis and Teresa revealed there wouldn’t be Bravo cameras present for the celebration of love, the two have documented nearly every moment of the honeymoon.

The newlyweds jetted to Greece, where they enjoyed beautiful weather, delicious food, and each other’s company.

Paparazzi also caught Luis and Tre as they soaked up the sun in their swimsuits.

The latest share, posted on Luis’ Instagram Story and re-shared by a fan account, featured a smiling Teresa enjoying a swing set wearing a bikini top. Luis tagged Teresa in the video and included a large heart emoji.

Teresa offered up a big smile with her arms on each side of the swings.