Teresa Giudice enjoys swinging in a bikini top on honeymoon with Luis Ruelas

The latest share, posted on Luis’ Instagram Story and re-shared by a fan account, featured a smiling Teresa enjoying a swing set wearing a bikini top. Luis tagged Teresa in the video and included a large heart emoji.
Teresa offered up a big smile with her arms on each side of the swings.
The swimsuit quickly sold-out, showing Teresa’s influence extends beyond the reality television circuit.
Teresa Giudice’s Greek honeymoon is in full swing
After a reality star-studded wedding with 220 guests featuring Bravolebrities like Kenya Moore and Ashley Darby, Teresa and Luis crossed the Atlantic to enjoy their post-marital bliss.
Teresa and Luis are staying at the 5-star-hotel Calilo hotel. Greece tends to be an affordable traveling option for Americans because the economic crisis left the pillar of modern civilization in shambles. As a result, many choose to go to Greece to support the economy of the country.
And although Luis and Teresa likely stayed at the resort for free because of the invaluable publicity they brought the location, a room costs a pretty penny. One of the more affordable rooms will set travelers back $653 a night.
PEOPLE reported that after the honeymoon, it is back to work for the Bravo breadwinner. A source explained, “Teresa and co-host Melissa Pfeister are launching a podcast on Sept. 21st where they will be having candid conversations about life, love, fashion, family, and much more.”
Fans may remember Melissa’s podcast– Ashley Darby appeared on her Side Piece podcast in June to reveal information about her divorce from Michael Darby.