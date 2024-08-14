Teresa Giudice could thrive on RHOM

Teresa Giudice helped The Real Housewives of New Jersey break through when the brand was still in its infancy.

Her table-flipping days may be over, but she can hold a grudge for eternity, as her 14 seasons on the show have proven.

But with RHONJ’s future in doubt and Teresa hinting that her time on the show has concluded with random Instagram quotes, it’s hard not to think about where else she might fit in the sprawling franchise.

Something tells us that she’s one of the few Bravolebrities that can remain booked and busy because she’s so ingrained in pop culture for her infamous actions on the show.

In recent interviews, Teresa has signaled that she could be ready to leave New Jersey behind entirely and move somewhere sunny, such as Miami.

Given that The Real Housewives of Miami made a grand return after nearly 10 years off the air, I think it could be the perfect place for her to move to if her time on RHONJ is truly over.

Fans have compared Teresa to RHOM veteran Alexia Nepola in the past. Still, they’re actually really good friends, presenting a potential opportunity for her to be the latest housewife to switch shows.

Teresa could be a prominent cast member of RHOM

Leaving aside the comparisons to Alexia, Teresa could thrive amongst a new group of women who aren’t coming together to take her down.

Then again, that could still happen because, no matter how Teresa tries to break free of her reputation for causing problems, she still finds herself caught up in all the drama.

The move would be risky because RHOM has had three near-perfect seasons since Peacock rebooted it in 2021, so nothing has to change with that show.

The ladies know how to put their issues aside because that’s what got it canceled nearly a decade earlier, something the RHONJ ladies should probably have taken on board ahead of filming for Season 14.

That said, rumors are circulating that RHOM will be revamping its cast after production was delayed for several months.

Teresa’s move may already be in the works

This leads me to question the timing of this delay and Teresa’s possible fate on RHONJ.

The Real Housewives franchise knows how to throw curveballs at fans, and Teresa leaving New Jersey for Miami would send the latter in an unprecedented direction.

The caveat is that it could destroy a great show in the process. RHOM has been the most consistent entry in the franchise since it came back in 2021.

Then again, taking risks is the best way to secure a show’s success. Look at The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which has continually reinvented itself in the wake of cast exits.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey and The Real Housewives of Miami are both on hiatus. Stream full seasons of both shows on Peacock.