Teresa Giudice compares her RHONJ co-star to Lisa Rinna, saying they are ‘toxic’

The OG of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice, is still happily settled in her love bubble with her newlywed husband, Louie Ruelas.

But Teresa’s bliss could be short-lived now that the show is coming back to Bravo for Season 13, and her many feuds are sure to be at the forefront of the Garden State drama.

Every RHONJ fan knows about Tre’s long-standing fight with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, but she has also been on the outs with Margaret Josephs for several years.

Margaret, along with her husband Joe Begnino, are firmly Team Melissa when it comes to the Gorga family feud. Still, Marge did attend Tre’s wedding in August, even if she admitted that Melissa was the reason she left early.

But Margaret’s short appearance didn’t matter to Teresa, and she still has it out for Margaret, as she spoke about in a recent episode of her podcast, Namaste B*tches, which she hosts with friend Melissa Pfeister.

Teresa pulled no punches in a conversation she and Melissa had about Lisa Rinna and compared the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum to Margaret, saying they were both “messy.”

RHONJ: Teresa Guidice goes off on Margaret Josephs’ character

In an episode where Teresa and Melissa talked about the hot topic of Lisa Rinna exiting RHOBH after eight seasons, Teresa used the story to compare Lisa to one of her current enemies, Margaret.

“The way you describe Lisa Rinna, it sounds just like Margaret on my show,” Tre said, adding, “I’ve never seen someone who is so messy, so involved, and so toxic.”

Teresa admitted that she thinks Margaret is behind most of the drama on the show, which is interesting because Teresa seems to be the one with the most problems with the cast.

Teresa is always one to defend her man, so when she heard that Margaret was “saying something shady” about Louie, she said that Margaret needed to “get a life.” Teresa claims that Margaret just wants to hurt her castmates’ families, and that was proven in previous seasons when Margaret went after Jennifer and Bill Aydin.

Everything you need to know about RHONJ Season 13

The ladies of New Jersey are known for high drama, and this season will be no different when it premieres on February 7. The explosive trailer was released last month and shows the breakdown between Melissa and Joe Gorga and sister Teresa just hours before the wedding of the year.

Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider are all back for the new season, along with newbies Rachel Duda, Danielle Cabral, and friend Jennifer Fessler. The new ladies jump feet first into the chaos, joining the show’s veterans in rumor-spreading and heated arguments.

Dolores is in a new relationship with beau Paulie, but Frank wants her back. This is what fans have been wishing for, but it doesn’t seem like Dolores is on the same page. Relationship troubles also plague Jen and Bill for another season.

Last but certainly not least is the New Jersey version of the Royal Wedding between Tre and Louie, but when things go from bad to worse, Tre is left walking down the aisle without her baby brother.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Tuesday, February 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.