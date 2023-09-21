Teresa Giudice claps back at criticism over daughter’s outfit, says, ‘Get off our page’

Teresa Giudice has heard all the backlash about her daughters’ outfits, which some have deemed as too adult for their age, but now she’s clapping back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star addressed the criticism during a recent episode of her podcast.

As far as the mom of four is concerned, if you don’t like the snaps of her kids, then stay off her page; it’s as simple as that.

Teresa has come under fire several times over the past few months after posting images of her two youngest daughters, Milania and Audriana Giudice.

Back in July, Monsters and Critics shared some of the comments she had received over Audriana’s revealing outfit during a night out.

A few days ago, she was called a deplorable mother after she posted a birthday greeting for the 14-year-old with a photo that showed her in a bandeau crop top and a skirt with a side slit.

People called out the 41-year-old for allowing the teenager to dress like an adult, much like they did when she shared Milania and Audriana’s back-to-school wardrobe.

Teresa Giudice says, ‘Stop the negativity,’ amid backlash over her daughters’ wardrobe

Teresa has ignored the criticism she’s been getting over the past few months, but now the RHONJ star is clapping back.

During a recent episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa addressed the controversy surrounding her recent photo of Audriana.

Teresa noted that the photo was taken during their family vacation to Mykonos a few weeks ago.

She told the critics, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, then do not follow us, get off our page; stop the negativity!”

The OG said she noticed that the tabloids were talking about the photo after she received a Google alert and said when she read it, she “laughed at it.”

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice gets support after being bashed online

Meanwhile, after the video was posted on Instagram, the mom of four got lots of support from her fans.

“The negativity is so unnecessary. I have a 16 year old, they all dress the same. Stay strong. I don’t know how you do it,” said one commenter.

“All of Teresas Daughters are amazing! She was a great mother who raised he daughters right! They are smart and Beautiful!” said someone else.

One person wrote, “I think Teresa did a good job with all of her children. I also feel there us a time a place and age for everything.”

Another added, “Teresa you are a very amazing wonderful mom and your daughters love you so much and you love them so much and you can see the love from all of you!!❤️❤️❤️.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.