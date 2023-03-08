Teresa Giudice celebrates International Women’s Day with ‘water ceremony’

Teresa Giudice celebrated International Women’s Day with an “amazing experience” while on vacation in Bali.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has spent the last few days globetrotting, visiting friends around the world.

Just last week the reality star posted from the UAE, where she met up with The Real Housewives of Dubai stars Chanel Ayan and Lesa Milan for an “iconic” dinner.

More recently the RHONJ OG has been soaking up the sun in Indonesia with a group of her girlfriends.

On Wednesday, Teresa took to Instagram to share a group photo from the trip, along with an International Women’s Day shoutout to the friends that she’s there with.

“Spent the day in a purification water ceremony with these powerful women! It was an amazing experience supporting and uplifting each other,” the Bravo star captioned her post.

“Together we can achieve anything!”

Teresa Giudice bonds with new sisters-in-law on Bali vacation

Among the ladies on Teresa’s girls’ trip are Veronica and Jennifer Ruelas, her new husband’s two sisters.

Since marrying Luis “Louie” Ruelas last summer, Teresa has raved on social media about her new sisters-in-law and the “beautiful bond” they have built.

Bravo fans got to meet Louie’s family on last month’s Season 13 premiere of RHONJ, when a few of his relatives came to Teresa’s 50th birthday party.

Louie’s parents, Iris and Luis Sr., his two sisters, and one of his two sons all put in appearances.

At one point in the night, Teresa remarked that she wished she had a sister, before turning to Jennifer and Veronica and correcting herself by saying, “I mean, I have sisters now!”

It seems that those friendships are only getting stronger on the Bali trip.

On Monday, Teresa posted poolside snaps of her and Veronica that showed the two posing together on an outdoor lounge chair.

The Bravo OG wore dark shades and a blue string bikini as she lounged with her new in-law.

“Bali babes,” Teresa captioned the post.

Fans accuse Teresa Giudice of shading Melissa Gorga with new in-laws posts

On social media, some viewers have applauded Teresa’s efforts to bond with her in-laws.

But others saw the Bravo star’s social media fawning over her new sisters as shade at Melissa Gorga, her other sister-in-law.

Teresa and Melissa – who is married to Teresa’s younger brother Joe – have been openly feuding on RHONJ and in the media.

Last month, Melissa told People that the “door [is] shut” on her ever reconciling with Teresa, telling the outlet that after years of public feuding, she is finally “done with the toxic.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.