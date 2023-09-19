The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice has called out some of her cast members for breaking the rules.

Season 14 of the RHONJ filming has been going strong for weeks now, with several leaks getting out, much to the delight of fans.

However, one person isn’t happy with all the information getting out before the show hits Bravo airwaves.

Because of the drama surrounding Melissa Gorga and Teresa, Bravo put a gag order on the cast as Season 13 was playing out.

Teresa gave an update on the gag order this summer.

Now she’s speaking out about the rules being broken by the others on the show.

Teresa Giudice calls out RHONJ cast members for breaking production rules

On her podcast Namaste B$tches, Teresa took aim at those who are revealing that filming is happening right now despite production saying that’s not okay.

“I guess everyone knows that we are filming well. I think it’s all over the place because people are posting cameras. I can’t get in trouble for this because, I mean, they are posting – a lot of people from the cast are posting pictures with the cameras behind them,” Teresa explained.

If she does share something, Teresa tries to be discreet, but others in the cast don’t even bother to hide the filming.

“At least I try to be discreet, and I don’t do that, but other people on my cast want to make sure they put it out there that we are filming,” she dished.

There’s a good reason why Teresa does what production says. According to Teresa, she’s a rule follower.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice isn’t a rule-breaker

Teresa went on to share that she’s old school about everything, especially when it comes to The Real Housewives of New Jersey. That means she’s all about doing what she’s told.

“I follow rules, I really do, but when other people break them, then I’m like, ‘F**k that, man. Why is it okay for them to break it and not me?’ So then I start, and they’re like, ‘Oh my god, Teresa is breaking them, and Teresa never breaks the rules,’ and I really don’t. Like I really follow the rules, like I don’t, I don’t break the rules,” the Bravo personality spilled.

There you have it, RHONJ fans. Teresa isn’t here for those who break the rules!

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be a whole new dynamic for the show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Dolores Catania’s boyfriend, Paulie, opened up about the cast shake-up.

One of those shifts has to do with Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa mending fences. The other involves Danielle Cabral spending time with Melissa Gorga.

Teresa Giudice has taken aim at cast members breaking the rules when it comes to filming the show. It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time Teresa calls out her costars.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.