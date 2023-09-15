Teresa Giudice called a ‘deplorable mother’ for dressing 14-year-old daughter like an adult

Teresa Giudice’s birthday message to her daughter Audriana took a messy turn as The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers aired outrage over the 14-year-old’s attire.

The mom of four came under fire once again when she posted a series of photos of the teenager.

People couldn’t believe that Audriana had just turned 14 as they deemed her wardrobe too adult for her age and blasted Teresa for allowing it.

One critic even called the Bravo star a “deplorable mother,” while others blasted Teresa and shared similar sentiments.

This is not the first time the 51-year-old has gotten slammed for her daughters’ wardrobe. A few days ago, she shared photos of Audriana and Milania’s back-to-school outfits, and people were shocked at their attire.

However, Teresa is not letting the critics dictate how she raises her kids, and she has yet to respond to the backlash about the teenagers’ style of dressing.

Teresa Giudice wishes her youngest daughter Audriana a happy 14th birthday

Teresa posted a sweet message on Instagram in celebration of her youngest daughter turning 14, and she shared some throwback and current photos showing how much she has grown over the years.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, smart, kind, amazing daughter! I can’t believe my last born is 14 🥹 You impress me everyday! Keep being your authentic self,” wrote Teresa.

“I hope this year brings you nothing but joy and happiness. I love you to the moon and back❤️🌙 🎂🎊🎉🎈😘 #happybirthday #goldenbirthday #14 #loveyou,” she added.

The post garnered a lot of happy birthday messages for Audriana, but the comment section was also riddled with criticism about her attire.

The first photo in the slide showed the teenager dressed in a blue crop top and skirt with a high slit paired with high heels, and that didn’t sit well with some people.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice bashed for her 14-year-old daughter’s adult attire

After posting the images of Audriana online, the comments that followed were fast and furious.

The consensus was that the 14-year-old was dressed like an adult, and Teresa got blamed for that.

“Really Teresa. One inch higher on her dress. And her goods will be on display. I think you are a deplorable mother. I’ll wait while you look up that word,” said one harsh critic.

“She’s 14 years old and that’s how you let her dress! Wtf 🤯🤦‍♀️” exclaimed someone else.

One person wrote, “She needs to dress like a 14 year old. But then again, her mother needs to dress her age.”

Another added, “Wow 14 she looks like she’s 20 something crazy.”

Another Instagram user also said, “You’re pushing the sexuality of your girls aren’t you? Sold your soul to the devil.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.