Teresa Giudice bonded in bikinis with future sister-in-law Dr. Veronica Ruelas on Cabo beach trip with Luis

Teresa Giudice rang in the new year with a bit of fun in the sun and some bonding time with her future sister-in-law as well as her fiance, Luis Ruelas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star got engaged to Luis back in October during a trip to Greece, just months after celebrating their one-year dating anniversary.

With Season 12 of the show getting ready to debut on Bravo in early 2022, it looks like Teresa and her new family are getting one last vacation in before new episodes start airing and the drama hits an all-time high.

Teresa Giudice enjoys the sun with Luis Ruelas and his sister Veronica

The RHONJ star was spotted soaking up some rays on a beach in Cabo San Lucas. Teresa was spotted sporting a blue bikini that was embellished with faux pink flowers on the straps, neckline, and on the sides of her bikini bottom.

Luis was on hand for the fun, wearing a pair of grey patterned swim trunks. His sister, optometrist Dr. Veronica Ruelas, was also enjoying the Mexico trip and seemed to get along great with Teresa on the beach. She was sporting a tiny, black and white patterned bikini.

There wasn’t a whole lot of smiling in the photos of Teresa with her future family, though it’s not known what they were talking about during their beach outing.

Teresa Giudice shares even more photos from her trip

Teresa has been sharing a few photos of her Cabo trip too, though the RHONJ star made sure to filter and edit the ones she posted to Instagram, ensuring picture-perfect snaps of herself and fiance Luis.

She failed to share any photos of Veronica on her page, leaving us to wonder if she was just trying to maintain her future sister-in-law’s privacy or if there’s more to the story.

In the caption of one photo, that showed off Teresa’s toned legs and perfect tan, she wrote, “Love is just word… until someone comes along and gives it meaning ❤️ #2021#beach#rideordielove.”

Another photo Teresa shared also featured the RHONJ star and her fiance. This time, the pair were posing in front of a brilliant fireworks display as Cabo celebrated New Year’s at midnight. She captioned the photo, “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 🎆 A year filled with Love, Happiness & Health ❤️ #magical #2022 #happynewyear2022.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns on Tuesday, February 1, at 8/7c on Bravo.