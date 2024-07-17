Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson team up to drag RHOC star Tamra Judge

Teresa Giudice teamed up with Vicki Gunvalson for a joint podcast, and the Bravo Housewives dragged Tamra Judge during their chat.

We already know there’s no love lost between Teresa and Tamra after their public fallout and feud in 2023.

Things got nasty between the women in the press when Teresa accused The Real Housewives of County star of being a bad friend for having Caroline Manzo on her podcast.

Tamra responded by calling the OG a “jailbird,” and there was no coming back from that.

Tamra also has major beef with her former bestie, Vicki Gunvalson, after a falling out that included her fellow Tres Amigas partner, Shannon Beador.

Vicki and Shannon want nothing more to do with the RHOC star, who’s been very vocal about trashing them online.

Now it’s Vicki’s turn to speak out, and the OG of the OC didn’t hold back during a recent podcast.

Teresa Giudice and Vicki Gunvalson trash RHOC’s Tamra Judge on their podcast

Vicki and Teresa have many similarities, including that they both started new podcasts recently.

Teresa’s Turning the Tables became a joint venture with Vicki’s My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast for double the fun.

The Bravo Housewives were joined by Vicki’s co-host Christian Gray, and during their chat, Tamra became a topic of conversation as they talked about life on reality TV.

“The real Tamra that I know off-camera is not the Tamra that you all see on TV,” Vicki reasoned. “It’s a completely different person; it’s like she’s acting all the time.”

By the way, Vicki is tuned in to the new season because she referenced a scene from the Season 18 premiere as an example of Tamra being fake on TV.

“Last episode, she goes ‘scatter like cockroaches,’ who talks that way?” exclaimed the RHOC alum.

Teresa Giudice thinks Tamra Judge is ‘doing it for the money’

Teresa also chimed in during the discussion, adding her two cents about Tamra’s behavior.

“Some people do it for money ’cause they need the money,” reasoned the 52-year-old. “They wanna try to keep the lifestyle that they have, and they’ll do anything; they don’t give a s**t if they break up friendships.”

“You have to decide; either you want to be around that person, or you don’t,” Teresa added.

Vicki has already decided she doesn’t want to be around Tamra anymore, telling viewers, “I don’t wanna be around it!”

However, it wasn’t just one thing that ended their friendship for good; it was a pattern of behavior.

“She doesn’t know what she did, but it’s not one particular thing, it’s who she is as a person, that’s the difference,” exclaimed Vicki.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.