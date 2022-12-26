Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s feud still on as RHONJ stars spend Christmas apart

There was no cease-fire between Melisa and Teresa for the holiday season. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey feud between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga remains on, as the two didn’t spend Christmas together this year.

It appears the magic of the holiday season did nothing to ease the turmoil surrounding Melissa, her husband, Joe Gorga, Teresa, and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

There has never been any love between Melissa and Teresa, that’s for sure.

However, things went to a whole new level last summer, with Joe and Melissa opting to skip Teresa’s August wedding to Louie.

Hot on the heels of the explosive RHONJ Season 13 trailer that gave fans a glimpse into what went down between the two couples comes news they spent Christmas with their respective families.

Oh yes, the feud is stronger than ever as both parties are refusing to interact with each other, just like at BravoCon in October.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga spent Christmas apart

TMZ has confirmed that Melissa, Joe, and their three kids, Antonia, Joey, and Gino, did not join Teresa, Louie, and their blended clan consisting of Gia, Gabriella, Milania, Audriana, Nicholas, and Louie Jr. for Christmas festivities.

Instead, each family had their own celebrations, and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon. TMZ further shared that Teresa and Melissa have no plans to bring their families together for New Year’s Eve either.

Sadly, this news should not come as a surprise to The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans. The Gorgas and Teresa have not spoken since they had a massive blowout, which was filmed for the show, last summer ahead of Teresa’s wedding.

While they have plenty to say about each other, the rift between siblings Joe and Teresa has only worsened over the past few months.

RHONJ stars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice share photos of separate holidays

The feuding sisters-in-law used social media to reveal how they were spending the Christmas holiday. Taking to Instagram, Melissa posted a picture of her, Joe, and the kids with the caption, “Merry Christmas everyone♥️🫶🏼 Happy Birthday Jesus.”

On the other hand, Teresa opted to share her first holiday as a married woman via an exclusive with People magazine. The reality TV star and Louie opened up their home to People, including sharing photos of their family dressed to kill and posing together on a staircase.

“Sending so much love to all of you and wishing you a beautiful and happy New Year! (Unfortunately missing Nicholas from the photos, he wasn’t feeling well.)” she wrote as part of her lengthy caption, reflecting on the past year and looking forward to next year.

As the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey nears, there’s bound to be more drama unfolding between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, especially as they do press to promote the show.

Are you Team Melissa or Team Teresa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.