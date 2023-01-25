Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga stun in cutout dresses for a game of ‘most likely to…’ with RHONJ costars

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga have reunited, but before you get too excited, they’ve not reconciled for good; it was just for a game.

The two feuding sisters-in-law played a game of “most likely to…” and their castmates also joined in on the fun, including the newbies.

The segment was seemingly taped on the same day the women gathered for their cast photos– as they wore the same gowns in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 promos.

Teresa opted for a body-hugging dress in a dark blue shade, keeping in line with the blue and purple theme set for the thirteenth season.

The floor-length outfit featured a halter neck and a deep plunge at the front, leading to a defined waistline. However, it was the large diamond necklace that stole the show.

Melissa wore a purple silk dress with an asymmetrical neckline and a deep side cutout. It also had a thigh-high slit.

Teresa and Melissa looked stunning in the video posted by Bravo as they teased the new season, which is only weeks away.

The caption read, “We’d be crowned most likely to obsess over #RHONJ until the premiere 😍 2 WEEKS until our Jersey queens are back!”

RHONJ stars play a game of ‘most likely to…’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars answered some fun questions during a game of “most likely to…” and the responses were quite interesting.

When asked who was most likely to “cause a scene at a restaurant,” Teresa picked her BFF, Jennifer Aydin.

When asked who the person most likely to “stir the pot” was, Jennifer’s name also got called out by Melissa, although the other women felt that title belonged to Margaret Josephs.

Things also got real when the women were asked which castmate was most likely to “literally throw something.”

“I’ve done that in the past… Jennifer’s done that,” admitted Teresa, who’s known for her table-flipping scene during a rage-filled moment back in Season 1.

The 50-year-old also had a similar incident in Season 12 when she threw drinks at Margaret Josephs during a tense confrontation.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Brazilian Beauty

Teresa Giudice has several brand partnerships and often promotes the companies on social media. With her 2.3 million Instagram followers, it’s not surprising that the OG is using her platform as another business venture.

One of her recent promotions was for Brazilian Beauty, a local Jersey business that offers a range of facial services.

Teresa posted a video of herself getting a service done at the location, and she raved about the results after opting for a “refreshing winter facial.”

The OG told her followers that the facial she chose was ideal for resetting the skin after the dry winter months, as it restores moisture and improves circulation.

“The right facial will rejuvenate your skin and keep it glowing,” the caption noted.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 9/8c on Bravo.