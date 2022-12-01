Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas share what they did instead of a prenup

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas said they spoke about a prenup during their honeymoon. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Luis Ruelas was Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister’s first guest on her podcast, Namaste B$tches.

They dove into many subjects like healing, blending their families, and their relationship with Teresa’s estranged brother Joe Gorga.

The couple also touched on something fans have been asking a lot about. They addressed why they didn’t sign a prenup.

Teresa revealed that her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, asked her to sign a prenup before they got married over two decades ago. She said his request upset her so much that she wanted to call off the wedding but her mother, Antonia Gorga, stopped her.

She explained that Luis, who is successful and has done well for himself, didn’t ask her to sign a prenup. She took it as a demonstration of love.

Luis explained that he was wiser when he got into his relationship with Teresa. He said, “I walked into my relationship with you, and I’m like ‘Oh my God, I’ve learned every lesson in life.’”

He added, “There’s nothing left to learn other than like finding someone who is ready to give undeniable love. And that’s Teresa.”

RHONJ: Luis Ruelas made this financial request

Luis Ruelas revealed that the day before he met Teresa, he took his company public, and it was one of the greatest business deals of his life.

He said that when he stepped down from his company, he had over 800 employees, and half a billion a year in revenue.

Luis said despite all this success and what he went through in the past, he was all in with Teresa. He said, “I’m not gonna make this woman feel like, question anything about me.”

He didn’t want her to think he was superficial. He consulted his business partners and his father, and they all agreed with him.

However, during their honeymoon, the conversation of the prenup came up again because of the media. And Luis told Teresa, “If I ever get hit by a truck, make sure that my ex-wife and Nicolas are okay.” Nicolas lives with his ex-wife.

He revealed that he would trust the rest the way it is. And Teresa revealed that if she went first, she would want Luis to make sure her four daughters were set up financially and emotionally.

The OG has done well for herself financially too, and she said that she married for love and trusts Luis. The couple concluded that they will draw up something to make sure their kids are well taken care of in the event that one of them passes.

Luis Ruelas said he sacrificed for Teresa Giudice

Luis explained that he learned who Teresa was during the pandemic. He watched the show, per her request and they were able to date away from the public eye because the country was on lockdown.

He said that Teresa is loyal and loves wholeheartedly. That’s why he sacrificed his privacy and went on The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her.

He explained, “I sacrificed my humanity for Teresa.” He said that people recognize him, his kids, and even his ex-wife. And although a lot comes with that, he knows his wife is worth it.

He said, “You have to lean into the love and stay there. And know what you are doing it all for.”

Luis concluded that he feels great when he sees Teresa and her daughters happy. He explained that many times her daughters said to him, “I want somebody to treat me just the way you treat mom.” He added, “That’s like getting a check for a trillion dollars.”

You can listen to the full Namaste B$tches podcast episode here.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.