Teresa Giudice had a celebration last night for the premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and her husband Luis Ruelas, was right by her side.

The OG had a viewing party and a meet and greet at Gigante Restaurant in New York, and people came out to see what the Jersey franchise had in store for the season.

Teresa looked glamorous as she snapped lots of photos with friends and guests who attended the premiere party.

A photo shared on social media showed the 50-year-old posing behind a stunning floral backdrop with her arm wrapped around Luis.

Teresa’s glam team was also in the snap, including her hairstylist and makeup artist — who posted the photo on her Instagram Story.

Teresa was dressed in a burgundy cocktail dress with long sleeves and a high neckline. The outfit also featured share panels at the top and around the midsection.

She paired the dress with black, knee-high boots and sported smokey eyes while her long brown hair cascaded down her shoulders.

Teresa Giudice poses with her husband, Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: @darianmarie_mua/Instagram

Teresa Giudice shades Melissa Gorga in her podcast

We’re only one episode into Season 13, and the drama has already begun, and not just on the show.

Teresa had a lot to say about her estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, during a recent episode of her podcast Namaste B$tches, and the shade was real!

Teresa made it clear that The RHONJ is “my show,” and she called out Melissa for using her as a storyline.

The long-running cast member also listed everything she’s contributed to the show over the years.

“I gave birth on the show; I went to prison on the show; I got divorced on the show; I got married on the show. I buried my parents on the show. This is what I’ve done!” said Teresa in the snippet posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, she criticized Melissa, who mentioned in the first episode that she sent Teresa a text after the Season 12 reunion, and the mom-of-four did not reply.

“Her story is I didn’t return a text message? That’s her storyline,” said Teresa.

Meanwhile, the premiere episode of the show highlighted the tension between Teresa, her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa, stemming from the Season 12 reunion.

The first group event for the season was an 80s rollerblading party hosted by Melissa, and when the Gorgas came face to face with Teresa, the tension was evident.

However, that was just a hint of the drama that will ensue as the season continues.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice promotes Grande Cosmetics

If Teresa’s lashes appear extra long and fluffy these days, it’s a result of her brand partnership with Grande Cosmetics.

She started using their lash kit and promoted the First Class Beauty set, which was heavily discounted at the time at 30% off.

In the post, Teresa noted that she was excited to kick off her lash journey to gain naturally longer-looking lashes.

The Grande Cosmetics products are sold at Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and Macy’s.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.