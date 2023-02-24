Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin celebrate special moment with Dolores Catania

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin got a group of friends together to celebrate the belated birthday of their castmate, Dolores Catania.

The trio snapped photos in their stylish outfits during the night out and shared the images on social media.

The get-together was a few months late, as Dolores’ birthday was back in December. However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star laughed off the delayed celebration and noted in her caption, “Better late than never 💕.”

“So much fun celebrating my (2 month 😂) belated birthday with these girls. Always such a great time getting this group together 💗,” she added.

The large group gathered at the Sear House Grill — a steak house and seafood restaurant in Little Falls, New Jersey.

The Bravo Housewives posed inside the restaurant with Dolores in the middle, clad in all black with suede, thigh-high boots. To her right was Jennifer Aydin, who wore a long white jacket, paired with pointy, leopard print pumps, and a matching handbag.

Teresa was to the left of Dolores, wearing a gray, off-the-shoulder top with leather pants and black pumps.

While it wasn’t surprising to see Teresa celebrating Dolores’ special day, Jennifer’s presence was a shocker.

Are Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania friends again?

The two women have been feuding since Season 12 because Jennifer felt Dolores was not being a good friend to her, when the infidelity rumors about her husband, Bill Aydin came to light. Their fallout continued into the reunion with a heated face-off and no resolution.

Furthermore, the first three episodes of Season 13 showed Dolores and Jennifer still at odds with no desire to reconcile their friendship.

However, something drastic must’ve happened since then because now the former friends are clearly on good terms again, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers expressed surprise and confusion after seeing the two women together in the photo.

“When you watch RHONJ and now you’re VERY CONFUSED,” commented a social media user.

“Jennifer and Delores??? I can’t keep up 🤦🏽‍♀️,” wrote someone else.

One person questioned, “Why is Jennifer there? She’s not your friend or it’s manufactured drama for the show.”

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

“No need to watch the show now that we see you and Jennifer are actually friends. Scripted, that’s disappointing,” added another commenter.

Pic credit: @dolorescatania/Instagram

RHONJ star Dolores Catania promotes Paterson Task Force

Dolores has a passion for philanthropy, and one of her causes involves helping women and children who are in need.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that she used her large social media platform to spread the word about Paterson Task Force over the holidays as she urged her 935,000 Instagram followers to donate to the non-profit foundation.

“Thank you to all who always remember Paterson Task Force It’s a safe haven for woman and children who depend on your kindness and generosity each day,” wrote Dolores.

“Please contact them directly with any Donations you may have 🙏 big thanks to @ees_services_llc for always helping me bring all the goodies @paul_g_connell ❤️🥰,” she added.

Paterson Task Force is focused on fighting against poverty and has implemented several programs to help families and individuals improve their quality of life.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.