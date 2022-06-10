Temptation Island’s Nickole Ciszak relaxes topless in a flower bath

Nickole Ciszak from Temptation Island. Pic credit: @Nickole Ciszak/YouTube

Nickole Ciszak knows how to relax, and she also knows how to make her legions of fans very happy.

On Thursday, Nickole celebrated the morning by taking a dip in a flower bath and sharing it with her fans.

Nickole Ciszak enjoys topless flower bath

Nickole Ciszak celebrated the morning, and her many blessings, with a flower bath for her 21,000 followers on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, “In the morning… The Universe will drop you a blessing that will cancel every worry in your life… This is your blessing today”

The blessing for her fans started off with a video of her relaxing topless in the flower bath while looking into the camera. It then cut to her kneeling with her back to the camera. She wore black bikini bottoms and had one arm covering her chest as the water poured on her head.

In the third section of the video, she had on a pink bikini top and faced the camera. She was laughing while throwing flowers over her head and letting them fall back onto her.

Who is Nickole Ciszak on Temptation Island?

Nickole Ciszak made quite the name for herself on Temptation Island last year.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At the time of her entry on the show, Nickole was hoping to find a connection. She focused on Corey Sobczyk, but he seemed to just be playing her, and she got a little wild after that on the show.

Nickole, who identifies as bisexual, ended up having a threesome with Kendal Kirkland and Alexcys Homan. When Kendal wanted to have another one, and Alexcys said no, Nickole caused a stir when she tried to move in on Kendal.

Nothing resulted from it, though, and Kendal left the island with Alexcys in the end.

Nickole ended up leaving with no one. However, she has tried to make some money from her OnlyFans account, where she has 47 subscribers that she charges $15 each for photos and videos of herself.

She also remained pretty active on Instagram, with 524 posts, most of which are photos of her in bikinis and various sexy videos as well. In her bio, she lets her fans know that there is “always a new chapter being written.”

She is also active on TikTok, with 166,000 followers and over 637,000 likes on her videos.

Temptation Island is on hiatus. Season 7 just wrapped up in May on USA Network.