Teen Mom’s Mackenzie Edwards says ex Ryan got ‘crazy and violent’ over news she was divorcing him

Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards says her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, acted aggressively when she dropped the news on him that she wanted a divorce.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan in February 2023 after six years of marriage.

Mackenzie’s filing came a little over two weeks after Ryan was arrested and charged with harassment (warrant), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance — his first of three arrests in the past three months.

Prior to his arrest, Ryan had also gone on multiple social media rants, accusing Mackenzie of cheating on him, sharing a racy photo of his wife, and threatening to divorce her. However, she beat him to the punch.

Now, a report from In Touch says that Mackenzie claimed that her soon-to-be ex-husband got “crazy and violent” when she sprung the news of divorce on him.

According to police body cam footage obtained by the outlet — recorded when police escorted Mackenzie to her and Ryan’s home to survey the destruction inflicted upon it — Mackenzie told officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department how Ryan reacted.

Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards claims Ryan Edwards got ‘crazy and violent’

“I told him that I wanted a divorce, so he’s known for a minute,” Mackenzie said in the recording. “He just got crazy and violent, and he’s never been that way before, ever.”

According to the publication, Mackenzie told officers that she and Ryan’s children, Jagger, 4, and Stella, 3, “saw the whole thing.”

Mackenzie and Ryan pose for a photo in 2020 during happier times. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics also reported, the home that Mackenzie, Ryan, Jagger, and Stella once shared was obliterated. Graffiti was spray-painted on the walls, the refrigerator was toppled over, and its contents spilled on the kitchen floor. Holes were put in the drywall, windows were broken, leaving glass on the floor, and feces reportedly sat on the floor as well.

Allegedly, none of Ryan’s belongings were damaged during the incident, which he reportedly denied when questioned by police officers. According to Ryan, “the person that was with [Mackenzie]” was responsible for the damage to their home.

Mackenzie shares cryptic Bible verses amid Ryan’s legal troubles

Mackenzie has remained tight-lipped on social media since all of the events unfolded in recent months, other than sharing cryptic quotes in her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, Mackenzie shared two Biblical quotes, seemingly to convey her feelings. In the first quote, a verse from the 13th chapter of the Gospel of John was circled, which read, “Jesus replied, ‘You do not realize now what I am doing, but later you will understand.'”

Mackenzie has shared several cryptic quotes amid Ryan’s legal troubles and drug addiction. Pic credit: @mackedwards95/Instagram

Another verse spoke of Job’s darkest hour, ending with, “Your mourning is going to be turned to dancing, your sorrow turned to joy.”

While Mackenzie sorts through her emotions in private, she retains custody of Jagger and Stella while Ryan faced a judge earlier this week in a Tennessee court.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan was sentenced to nearly one year in jail after being held without bail since April 7. He is due back in court on June 12.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.