Cheyenne Floyds wears LBD for a night out in Dubai.

Cheyenne Floyd is living her best life on her latest trip to Dubai where she rang in 2023 in style after spending Christmas at home with her family.

A few days ago she jetted off to Dubai with her husband Zach Davis and their group of friends and we just got a peek at her latest outfit — a stunning minidress.

The chic ensemble was worn during a night out and posted by Yris Palmer, a close friend of the Kardashians.

Yris is on the Dubai trip with Cheyenne and was also in the photo, clad in a body-hugging illusion dress.

As for Cheyenne, she went simple and chic in a fitted black dress that showcased her legs. The outfit featured a high neckline with fur details on the sleeves and hem.

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star paired the LBD with black strappy heels and had her long hair parted down the middle and flowing down her shoulders.

Cheyenne Floyd and Yris Palmer stun in Dubai

Cheyenne Floyd and Yris Palmer stun in Dubai

Yris Palmer posted a slew of photos as she shared snapshots of her Dubai trip with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Yris was the one snapping the mirror selfie as she and Cheyenne gave their best poses inside a fancy bathroom.

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star had one hand pressed against the wall as she stared intently into the camera.

Meanwhile, Yris held a tiny black bag in one hand and her phone in the other with her wet and wavy red hair flowing down her shoulders.

The entrepreneur showcased her curves in a sheer illusion dress that highlighted her curves. The post has garnered plenty of likes including one from Khloe Kardashian.

It seems Cheyenne’s connection to Yris is through her husband Zach, who is close friends with Yris’ husband Troy Daniels.

Zach also shared photos from their Dubai trip including pictures of Troy and another friend, dressed in their long white garbs and showing off their stacks of credit cards while posing in front of a fancy Rolls Royce.

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd promotes Modern Fertility

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star has 1.7 million Instagram followers so it’s not surprising that companies are paying her to promote their brand.

One of her collaborations is with the company Modern Fertility as she endorsed their hormone test in a post shared in August 2022.

The mom of two noted that a friend spoke to her about taking the hormone test in order to get important details about her thyroid health–an issue that runs in her family.

“Taking this test was easy and comfortable, the best part is it can be done in the comfort of your own home,” said Cheyenne. “It’s incredibly empowering to truly know what is going on with my body, especially since thyroid issues can impact everything from weight, energy, skin, mood, and more.”

Cheyenne admitted in the post that for now she doesn’t have any plans for more kids but took the test because she wanted to be “proactive” about what was going on with her body.

If the MTV star does decide to have more kids in the future, she will be fully informed after taking the test and she encouraged others to do the same so they can have “peace of mind.”

“Whether you’re having kids tomorrow or in ten years, you deserve to know what’s going on with your body so you can have proactive conversations with your doctor…” added Cheyenne.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.