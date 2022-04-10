Teen Mom’s Chelsea Houska rocks ripped jeans from a ladder

Chelsea Houska poses for a selfie in a beanie hat. Pic credit: ChelseaHouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska is upping her home improvement game while rocking a killer ripped jeans look. The 30-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star continues her grip on the famous franchise despite having left it, with fans of the MTV series this weekend gushing over photos showing her and hubby Cole DeBoer doing up their new mansion.

Chelsea and Cole have been going full throttle as they decorate their new farmhouse-style property in South Dakota, even landing themselves a new HGTV reality series centering around the whole thing.

Chelsea Houska is fixing up her farmhouse-style mansion

Posting to Instagram, the mom of four opened with a happy couples snap, one featuring hunky husband Cole and showing the two in protective plastic eyewear. Chelsea was rocking her signature off-beat and country-infused style, posing from a red-painted ladder and in light ripped jeans, a dark tee, plus a blue, red, and white plaid shirt worn open.

Highlighting her post-baby snap-back figure via a leather belt, the former redhead continued with her switch to darker locks while also wearing a cute and tan ribbed beanie as she flashed her pearly whites for the camera.

Cole, seen in a black tee and tan cargo pants, posed grinning and standing by his wife, with the backdrop definitely showing a room in progress.

A swipe right showed footage of Cole and some male buddies ripping out a wall, with further slides seeing Chelsea pull a goofy face from her kitchen, once again accompanied by Cole. The Lauribelles partner, whose business streak also includes her Aubree Says homeware line, ensured fans got a solo shot of Cole as he crouched down to fix up the kitchen, with a caption seemingly geared towards the video of the wall rip.

“We’re here to f*ck sh*t up” – a quote by the great Dale Doback,” she wrote.

Chelsea Houska’s new home is stunning

Chelsea and Cole continue to update fans on their home via a dedicated Instagram account: @downhomedeboers. A recent shot showed the glamorous and spacious interiors, with a caption reading: “Had to document that it’s clean and I don’t have laundry piled on the dining table for once.”

The former teen mother is, with Cole, raising kids Aubree, Layne, Watson, and latest addition Walker June.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Down Home DeBoers (@downhomedeboers) On February 16, the star announced her new Farmhouse Fabulous series by sharing a selfie with Cole.

She captioned the photo: “SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on hgtv! We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area.”