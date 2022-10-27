Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones shows off her curves in figure-hugging dress

Ashley sizzled in a hot pink, curve-hugging dress. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones posed for a series of fashionable photos while showing off her curves in a form-fitting dress.

Ashley is a busy woman these days, between attending nursing school, filming for several Teen Mom spinoffs (including The Next Chapter and Girls’ Night In), running her beauty salon, hosting her podcast, and raising her 5-year-old daughter Holly with her husband, Bar Smith.

That didn’t stop the MTV beauty from sharing a recent post on Instagram, showing off her sense of style and curvy figure.

Taking to the social media platform where she has amassed 597,000 followers, Ashley posted a carousel of photos in her skintight ensemble.

In the first slide, Ashley posed with a serious expression as she placed one hand on her hip and the other at her side while glancing into the distance.

Ashley wore her long, dark hair in a side part with curls at the end, which cascaded all the way to her waist. Standing in front of a dark wood backdrop, Ashley modeled a hot pink dress with black and purple accents, which hugged her curves in all the right places.

The sleeveless, high-neck dress was ankle-length, and she paired it with some shimmery, purple, pointy-toed boots and kept her accessories simple, opting for a silver choker-length necklace, hoop earrings, and several bracelets worn on both of her wrists.

Ashley made eye contact with the camera in the second slide, placing one hand behind her head and the other on her hip, showing off her sassy side with another serious gaze.

Changing her position and her facial expression in the third slide, Ashley fashioned a half smile as she placed both hands across her midsection, showing off her fresh French acrylic manicure.

“Make ’em sweat then leave 💜,” Ashley captioned the post, which had comments turned off.

Ashley Jones’ Teen Mom drama

Ashley announced earlier this year that she and Bar are expecting their second child, although the announcement didn’t happen on her terms. Ashley’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter castmate, Briana DeJesus, leaked the news in an IG Story. Ashley later confirmed the news, telling her fans, “And as for me being pregnant, yes I am thank you.”

Ashley and Briana found themselves at the center of a reported brawl that broke out during filming for Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

The incident caused production crews to go on strike, and it’s unclear whether filming has resumed or if enough footage was captured to air.

In the meantime, Teen Mom fans can catch Ashley and the other seven moms from the franchise on Tuesday nights for Season 1 of The Next Chapter, followed by new episodes of Girls’ Night In.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.