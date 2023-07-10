Teen Mom’s Ashley Jones claps back at pregnancy rumors: ‘I’m happy and well fed’

Teen Mom star Ashley Jones received a lot of feedback on a recent photo that had some of her followers convinced she’s expecting a baby.

Ashley has been in the thick of nursing school finals these days, so understandably, a little break was in order for the MTV star.

Ashley treated herself to a trip down south recently and caught a Lil Wayne concert while she was visiting New Orleans, Louisiana.

She uploaded a carousel of photos and videos from her trip to Instagram, proving that she thoroughly enjoyed her time away from work and school.

In the first photo, Ashley uploaded a bathroom mirror selfie, showing off her concert attire.

Ashley looked put-together as always, clad in a neon yellow minidress and a matching handbag, adding some strappy heels to complete her ensemble.

Ashley Jones enjoyed a New Orleans getaway amid nursing school finals

In the last two slides of her post, Ashley posted a pic of her and a friend’s drink at the concert and a video clip of Lil Wayne doing his thing on stage.

In the accompanying caption, Ashley wrote, “Essence fest 2023 was a blast . Thank you to my beautiful friend who decided it was a good idea to book a trip right in between finals 😂😂”

She continued, “also seeing @liltunechi is the current highlight of my life ❤️ and I won’t apologize for screaming in the last video 😂”

Ashley hid the like count on her post, but in the comments, many of her 618,000 followers gushed over her dress for the concert and were happy to see her having fun.

Teen Mom viewers are convinced Ashley is sporting a baby bump

There were also quite a few comments from Ashley’s followers who believed they spotted a bun in the oven.

“Beautiful!” read one comment, adding, “Are you guys expecting respectfully.”

Another Instagram user commented, “I thought you were having another baby then I kept sliding.”

In the comments of her post, Ashley was met with assumptions and questions about being pregnant. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

One of Ashley’s followers used a gif of a pregnant woman reading, “SURPRISE!” to get their point across.

Amid all of the chatter about a pregnancy, Ashley felt she needed to clear the air. Taking to her Instagram Story, the reality TV star set the record straight.

Ashley confirms she’s not pregnant

Ashley shared a screenshot of her post and, in the caption, explained, “No I’m not pregnant, I’m happy and well fed. Thank you ❤”

Ashley made it clear that she isn’t expecting, just enjoying life. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Last year, there were whisperings that Ashley was expecting her second child with her husband, Bar Smith. Ashley, who is already Mom to her 5-year-old daughter Holly, confirmed that she was indeed pregnant, only after her co-star and nemesis Briana DeJesus leaked the news.

However, after several months of speculation, Ashley confirmed that she had lost the pregnancy after suffering a miscarriage following a car accident.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.