Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant fans say Kayla Sessler ‘stayed classy’ in fight clip for upcoming season

Young + Pregnant fans think Kayla Sessler handled herself with class in a clip from this season. Pic credit: MTV

Kayla Sessler of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant made a cameo appearance on the reunion episode of Teen Mom 2, and fans are saying she was “classy” in the way she handled herself in a preview clip.

On Tuesday night, Teen Mom fans watched the second half of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, which featured an appearance by Kayla Sessler at the end of the special.

Hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa played a sneak peek clip of one scene from Kayla’s upcoming season on Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

Kayla Sessler’s scene from Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant aired during the Teen Mom 2 reunion

In the scene, Kayla met up with her first baby daddy’s mother, Annette. Kayla shares son Izaiah with baby daddy Stephan Alexander and daughter Ariah with fiance Luke Davis.

Kayla got into an argument with Stephan’s mother, Annette, after Kayla brought up the fact that Annette didn’t get her grandson, Izaiah, a birthday gift.

Annette was angered that she wasn’t invited to Izaiah’s birthday party, but Kayla claimed that Annette never reached out. Things got out of hand when Annette called Kayla a “b***h,” before slamming her purse on the table and lunging at Kayla, trying to take swings at her.

Teen Mom’s security had to intervene to hold Annette back from hitting Kayla, who remained calm, even as she fell out of her chair.

Kayla’s fans called her ‘classy’ for how she handled Annette

Instead of fighting back physically with Annette, Kayla fired back with words and told Annette, “What are you gonna do, hit me? Real classy. Real f***ing classy. That’s why you won’t ever see Izaiah again.”

Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared the clip, and their followers were impressed by Kayla’s class while handling the situation.

Fans think Kayla stayed “classy” during her fight with Annette. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“[K]ayla stayed classy,” wrote one fan of the scene.

Another fan agreed and replied, “she did. [I’m] very proud of her. I hate she had to experience that though.”

“Kayla handled that like a boss. 🔥🔥,” commented another fan.

Kayla is one of five other cast members to join this upcoming season of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. Returning along with Kayla are Brianna Jaramillo, Rachel Beaver and Kiaya Elliott. Two new moms will be joining the cast this season: Madisen Beith and Kayla J.

Fans can catch Young + Pregnant on Tuesdays beginning next month, in back-to-back episodes, after Teen Mom 2 airs.

Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant premieres on Tuesday, September 7 at 9/8c on MTV.