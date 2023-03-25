Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant canceled after three seasons

After three seasons on MTV, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant has been canceled.

The cast featured five moms: Madisen Beith, Rachel Beaver, Kiaya Elliott, Brianna Jaramillo, and Kayla Sessler.

In addition, two of the moms who moved on to Teen Mom 2 — Ashley Jones and Jade Cline — got their start on Young and Pregnant.

Per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the cast was informed of the news via phone calls from MTV’s crews.

“Calls went out today to the cast and let them know it’s done,” the outlet’s source says. “The crew has also been informed that there will be no Season 4. All of the big exec producers were on the calls, and each girl and each of the grandmas were spoken to.”

The news shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering that viewership was declining. Season 3B brought in some of the lowest views in the history of the Teen Mom franchise.

The insider added, “Everyone expected to hear that the show had been canceled, so it wasn’t exactly a surprise, but it’s going to be tough on some of the cast members without that [MTV] money.”

Despite the demise of Young and Pregnant, the source also mentioned there’s “always a chance” of the moms getting cast on a different Teen Mom show.

Kiaya Elliott and Kayla Sessler joined Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2

Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion saw two of the Young and Pregnant castmates join, including Kayla and Kiaya. The ladies joined Ashley and Jade, as well as Briana DeJesus, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd.

For the first time in franchise history, the cast members brought along their moms for a retreat-type vacation. Although the premise sounded like a relaxing adventure, it started out as anything but.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, one of the most dramatic brawls in Teen Mom history happened during filming. Ashley and Briana got into a scuffle that resulted in their moms, Tea and Roxanne, getting into it.

Their argument escalated inside the retreat house’s kitchen, where things got physical between Ashley and Briana. Their actions, which violated their contracts, got them and their moms sent home.

Briana climbed onto the kitchen island as she hurled insults and tossed an aluminum water bottle at Ashley. In retaliation, Ashley spat in Briana’s face, which the rest of the cast found unacceptable behavior, including the moms from Young and Pregnant.

Meanwhile, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is in production.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.