Teen Mom: Where is Leah Messer’s ex-fiance Jaylan Mobley now? Here’s what we know

A lot has changed since Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers last saw Jaylan Mobley on their TV screens.

Teen Mom fans will remember Jaylan as Leah Messer’s former fiance, who proposed to her on national television during a trip to Costa Rica.

Despite warnings from Teen Mom viewers that she was moving too fast in her relationship, Leah accepted Jaylan’s proposal one year after they began dating.

However, there was trouble in paradise brewing behind the scenes because just two months after getting engaged, Leah and Jaylan called off their engagement.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” the former couple said in joint statements.

“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together,” they added.

Now that the smoke has cleared, Leah’s fans are still wondering what happened for her and Jaylan to call off their engagement so abruptly and without an explanation, still to this day.

While rumors of infidelity and manipulation on Jaylan’s part ran rampant, he and Leah have remained tight-lipped on the reason for their breakup.

So, what has Jaylan been up to since he made his reality TV debut on MTV? Here’s a look at what we know.

What is Jaylan Mobley up to since his split from Leah Messer?

Jaylan, a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army National Guard, looks to be living his best life despite his broken engagement to Leah.

Per his Instagram page, Jaylan is the founder and CEO of his company, WARTEK, which “specializes in providing custom technology through innovation” and “provides a wide range of innovative technology for Federal Government Contracts.”

Jaylan’s accomplishments were recognized in a recent article on CEOWeekly.com, where he was touted as “Inspiring a New Generation of Black Success in Technology.”

The 27-year-old recently visited Lake Como, Italy, sharing a carousel of photos from his trip on Instagram. He captioned his photo dump, “Bread & Butter 🇮🇹🤌🏾.”

In other recent Instagram posts, Jaylan has shared footage of himself breaking a sweat at the gym, attending family members’ special occasions, speaking with cadets at the Mountaineer Challenge Academy, and enjoying time with friends in his free time.

It also looks like Jaylan is involved in business with the Christian clothing brand Citizens of Heaven. He can be found modeling the company’s gear on their Instagram page.

Leah’s storyline on Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will follow her ‘navigating her new reality’

Meanwhile, Leah has remained focused on raising her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, and is busy working on her own business endeavors.

The veteran Teen Mom star has upped her game as a social media influencer and has teased other professional endeavors as well.

With Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter just around the corner, Leah is gearing up to continue sharing her storyline with viewers.

Per her bio on MTV’s website, “Leah has been navigating her new reality since she ended her engagement.”

“As she finds time for herself again, she wavers on whether she’s ready to date after the breakup,” it continues. “Amid the fallout, she attempts to mend her complicated relationship with her dad.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c on MTV.