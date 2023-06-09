Teen Mom: What is Cheyenne Floyd’s net worth and how does she earn a living?

Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd has built a successful life since appearing on reality TV.

MTV viewers first met Cheyenne in 2015 when she starred in Season 3 of Are You the One?

One year after her stint on Are You the One?, Cheyenne went on to appear on The Challenge: Rivals III, where she met her ex, Cory Wharton, who is also the father of her firstborn child, Ryder.

Following her participation on The Challenge, Cheyenne joined the cast of Teen Mom OG in 2018 for Season 7 of the MTV series.

These days, Cheyenne films for several Teen Mom spinoffs, including Girls’ Night In, Family Reunion, and The Next Chapter.

Since hitting the reality TV scene, Cheyenne has ventured into other ways to make money.

How does Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd earn her money?

Here’s a look at how Cheyenne earns a living and what she’s worth.

Cheyenne, whose legal name is Kristyn Cheyenne Davis, has dipped her toes into a variety of money-making endeavors.

For starters, Cheyenne launched Rage Regardless Ry, a business dedicated to her daughter, Ryder, who lives with VLCAD, a “condition in which the body is unable to break down certain fats.”

Rage Regardless Ry, for which Cheyenne serves as the CEO, aims to support families who are raising children living with metabolic conditions.

Cheyenne also launched her YouTube channel, @DAVISFAMILY, alongside her husband, Zach Davis. Cheyenne and Zach have amassed 219,000 subscribers on the platform, where they share daily vlogs, including things such as Zach’s cooking skills, Cheyenne’s beauty brand favorites, and updates on their family.

The 30-year-old mom to Ryder and Ace also co-hosts a podcast, Think Loud Crew, with her sister, R Kyle, and their friend, Shanan Cablayan.

Cheyenne is a businesswoman, podcast host, and social media influencer

Tapping into her love of cooking last year, Cheyenne created an Instagram page and another YouTube channel, Unfiltered Kitchen, where she is joined by her dad, Kyle Floyd, and shares her favorite family recipes. Unfiltered Kitchen has 4,198 followers on Instagram and 2,075 subscribers on YouTube.

Cheyenne also handles the business aspects for Nails By Ryder K, a Mommy-and-me nail polish line dedicated to her daughter, Ryder. As Cheyenne’s creative business partner, 6-year-old Ryder even chose the business’s logo, polish colors, and polish names herself.

Further padding her wallet, Cheyenne has become a social media influencer. The reality TV star has plugged brands such as Suja Organic, Mario Badescu Skin Care, Mixtiles, and Roadway Moving, to name a few.

It’s reported that Cheyenne’s net worth is $450,000 as a result of her MTV career and multiple business ventures. And judging by her lavish lifestyle, it appears that she’s been smart with her finances over the years.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.