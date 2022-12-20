Teen Mom viewers wish Mackenzie McKee was still with the franchise

Mackenzie’s fans want to see her return to the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee is no longer a part of the Teen Mom franchise, but fans of the show wish she still was.

Mackenzie began sharing her storyline with Teen Mom viewers in 2011 when she joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant.

She went on to join the short-lived cast of Teen Mom 3 before replacing Bristol Palin as a cast member on Teen Mom OG in 2019.

Although she hasn’t gone into detail about what transpired, Mackenzie and MTV cut ties. She no longer appears in the franchise, including the latest spinoffs, Family Reunion and The Next Chapter.

Recently, Mackenzie’s former Teen Mom OG castmate, Catelynn Baltierra, shared a post on Instagram advertising the upcoming Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which will see the moms joined by their own moms.

In the comments of the post, Mackenzie wrote to Catelynn, “How cool you all got to bring your moms. ❤️”

Teen Mom fans want Mackenzie McKee to return to the franchise

Several of Catelynn’s followers responded to Mackenzie’s comment, showing her some love and letting her know that they miss her on the franchise and wish she could have joined the cast of Family Reunion.

In response to Mackenzie’s comment, one Teen Mom viewer wrote, “wish you were still on the show :(“

“Wished you weren’t alienated off the show! Miss you on it,” read another comment from one of Mackenzie’s fans.

Yet another Teen Mom viewer voiced to Mackenzie, “you are missed!!! My absolute favourite cast member 💜”

Mackenzie says MTV ‘wouldn’t speak’ to her

The former reality TV star hasn’t given specifics about her departure from the network but has hinted that MTV did her dirty.

Earlier this year, Mackenzie appeared on Ashley Jones’ podcast, I Need Wine with Ashley & Jessica, for the February 23 episode. She explained that MTV “wouldn’t speak to” her. She surmised that her insensitive comment about Kamala Harris – in which she called the Vice President a “colored woman” instead of a woman of color – came back to haunt her, despite apologizing, educating herself on the topic, and having open conversations about it.

When Season 1 of Family Reunion was announced, Mackenzie claimed MTV told her that the spinoff wasn’t happening. However, some of the other castmates, including Cheyenne Floyd and Jade Cline, said that everyone was invited to film. Mackenzie also told her fans that MTV and the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter acted as though she didn’t “even exist” while they were filming the spinoff just one hour from her home in Florida.

These days, Mackenzie is focused on raising her three kids, whom she co-parents with her ex, Josh McKee, amid their impending divorce, while also working on building her fitness brand, Body By Mac.

The Season 1 reunion for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesday, December 20 at 8/7c on MTV.