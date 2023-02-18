Teen Mom viewers try to guess Leah Messer’s latest business venture after she drops new hints

With rumors swirling that she may be through with the Teen Mom franchise, Leah Messer is dropping hints at her latest career move.

Leah has been a part of the Teen Mom franchise for over a decade, sharing her personal life with MTV viewers.

Leah’s storyline started out as a teenage mother from West Virginia raising her twin daughters while navigating a broken marriage.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Leah is a single woman with three daughters, fresh off a broken engagement with Jaylan Mobley.

The 30-year-old reality TV star has been sharing a more carefree version of herself with her fans, and they’re loving her new vibe.

Among a myriad of photoshoot posts on Instagram as of late, Leah recently shared something a little different that didn’t involve sexy garments and sultry poses.

Leah Messer drops hints about a possible career change

For her latest Instagram Reel, Leah videoed the inside of what appeared to be a production studio of some sort.

The camera showed a wall covered with a black curtain, a couch, a matching ottoman, some production equipment, and a neon light that spelled out, “Be Forreal.”

Leah set the video to the tune Showin’ Off by Danger Twins and captioned the share, “Progress 🎬✨. With the odds stacked against me, I could crack Da Vinci ..⏳”

Leah’s video got her 3 million Instagram followers talking about her intentions and her plans for the future. Many of them took to the comments section to surmise what she may have been teasing.

Teen Mom viewers guess Leah’s latest professional endeavor

Judging by the setup in the room, several of Leah’s followers felt she might be dropping a podcast in the near future. While some were happy about the possibility, one wrote, “Please not another podcast! That’s what all the teen mom girls are doing.”

Leah’s Instagram followers guess what she has up her sleeve. Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Of the Teen Mom franchise cast members, past and present, several have their own podcasts. Notably, Leah’s former BFF and Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, hosts three podcasts of her own: Baby Mamas No Drama, Coffee Convos, and Barely Famous.

Cheyenne Floyd hosts her Think Loud Crew podcast, Ashley Jones formerly hosted the I Need Wine podcast, Jenelle Evans launched her unsuccessful The Jenelle Evans Podcast, and Maci Bookout launched her true crime podcast, The Expired Podcast, last fall.

More of Leah’s followers were curious about what happened to her real estate career. As Monsters and Critics reported in 2021, Leah announced in a since-deleted Instagram post that she finished her final for her real estate license and was preparing for the final state exams. However, she hasn’t mentioned anything else about a career in realty.

One of Leah’s critics didn’t make any guesses about what Leah’s post may have implied but simply commented, “This just makes me sad. Why can’t people get normal jobs.”

Will Leah stay with the Teen Mom franchise?

Although Leah appeared on the now-defunct Teen Mom 2 for 11 seasons, Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion and Season 1 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, she chose not to participate in Season 2 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Leah’s absence from the spinoff has left Teen Mom viewers wondering about her future with the franchise, and her latest hints on Instagram about a possible career change are further adding fuel to the rumor mill.

Leah may be sharing cryptic posts when it comes to her business endeavors, but perhaps it’s all part of her plan.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.