Teen Mom viewers think Leah Messer has changed her ‘entire face’

Leah Messer has certainly changed since Teen Mom viewers were first introduced to her as a teenager in 2010.

When she was just 17 years old, Leah welcomed her twin daughters, Aliannah and Aleeah, with her first ex-husband Corey Simms.

Leah went on to welcome her third daughter, Adalynn, with her second ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Teen Mom viewers watched as Leah found love again with her ex-fiance, Jaylan Mobley, only for that relationship to crumble after the duo got engaged on MTV.

These days, Leah is focusing on herself again. In a recent Instagram Reel, the 30-year-old reality TV star showed herself some love.

Leah recorded herself outside of a public building striking some poses and looking confident and radiant.

As Leah looked at the camera, a voiceover said, “Unfortunately, when most of y’all met me, I was a people-pleaser who lacked boundaries. Allow me to reintroduce myself — I burn bridges as needed.”

Leah flashed the peace sign at the camera as the video ended, which she captioned, “Its not for you if it costs you your peace🔥🌉.”

With over 6,300 likes, Leah’s video was well received, and hundreds of her 3 million Instagram followers showed her some love in the comments. However, there were several of Leah’s followers who focused instead on Leah’s appearance and felt as though she may have done something to change her face.

Teen Mom viewers accuse Leah Messer of changing her ‘entire face’

“She looks NOTHING like herself when she started teen Mom,” wrote one of Leah’s critics. “She’s had so much work done, wigs, heavy make up, she’s gained weight. But she thinks she looks good so I guess that’s all that matters.”

Another Instagram user echoed the sentiment, writing, “I’m still looking for Leah Messer! I don’t understand why you changed your entire face.”

More of Leah’s critics agreed that she looks like she has had work done to her face. Another commenter wrote, “Wow what has she done to her face,” with a fellow commenter replying, “I know! She something about true to her skin? Not much of her skin is true.”

“I know,” responded another follower who agreed with the statement.

Leah continues to deny going under the knife to alter her appearance

Leah has definitely demonstrated a glow-up since her early days on MTV. However, she’s continually denied that she’s gone under the knife to alter her face, as this isn’t the first time Leah’s critics have accused her of having work done.

In 2021, Leah faced scrutiny when rumors began that she had paid a visit to a plastic surgeon, so she took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.

Leah told her followers that she would never knock another woman for choosing to have work done, but it’s not for her.

“Let me just say, first and foremost, I will never, ever knock what another woman chooses to do with her body at any given time,” she said. “But plastic surgery has just never been for me. I’m scared!”

Leah did admit to having a different type of cosmetic work done last year, however. While she was still dating Jaylan, she recorded herself as she visited a dental office to get veneers on her teeth.

Besides admitting to changing the appearance of her teeth, Leah claims she hasn’t had anything else done. When she was accused of having cheek filler, Leah clapped back, claiming her new look was the result of being a “completely different person on the inside,” which, in turn, “radiates on the outside.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.