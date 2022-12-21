Teen Mom: Viewers support Devoin Austin’s decision not to talk to Briana DeJesus on stage

Devoin didn’t want to interact with Briana during the TMTNC reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Part 1 of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion aired last night, and fans of the show are siding with Devoin Austin over his decision to steer clear of his ex, Briana DeJesus, on stage.

Hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab joined the Season 1 cast of The Next Chapter for another post-season sit-down to try and get them to spill all the tea.

Viewers watched as Briana refused to take the stage after executive producer Larry Musnik announced that Ashley Jones would be there. Following their Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 brawl, Briana’s anxiety got the best of her, and she chose to stay backstage.

When it came time for Devoin to take the stage, he dished on his recent struggles with gambling addiction as well as his years-long falling out with his ex and baby mama, Briana.

Although Dr. Drew tried to convince Devoin to allow Briana to join the stage with him to discuss their issues, he politely declined, giving Briana a taste of her own medicine.

Devoin felt that Briana’s presence would just amplify their issues and turn into an argument, something he didn’t want to “give” to MTV’s producers. Instead, Devoin walked off stage to allow Briana to share her story solo.

Following the episode, The Next Chapter reunion viewers took to Twitter to show their support for Devoin choosing not to share the stage with Briana.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers side with Devoin Austin for not sharing the stage with Briana DeJesus

One of Devoin’s supporters felt Devoin shouldn’t be blamed for choosing not to talk to Briana on stage. “All she would’ve done is started some mess that didn’t have to be started,” they tweeted, echoing Devoin’s sentiment.

Pic credit: @CeCeTyshay/@_yellaboned/@DOWNundaaa/@JAliciaaaD/Twitter

Another Teen Mom fan agreed with Devoin’s decision, tweeting, “We don’t need to talk bring him his daughter and go on.”

“Shout out to devoin for standing his ground I didn’t wanna hear brianas victim excuse while tryna shut him down this season especially after he has admitted his faults,” wrote another one of Briana’s critics.

Devoin joined Briana, Jade, and Sean for a basketball game on December 18. Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

Devoin and Briana’s past reunion interactions have not always gone smoothly. During one such Teen Mom 2 reunion last year, Devoin and Briana argued, and their time together on the sofa ended with Briana getting up and walking off stage.

Have Devoin Austin and Briana DeJesus mended their relationship?

Despite their up-and-down co-parenting relationship, Briana and Devoin recently hung out together, seemingly proving that they’ve since made amends. Briana’s Teen Mom castmate and BFF, Jade Cline, shared a pic to her Instagram Stories on December 18, showing Devoin joining them and Jade’s fiance, Sean Austin, for a basketball game.

And, in September, Devoin shared a carousel post to IG, including photos of himself with Briana and their daughter, Nova, as well as Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus. Devoin captioned the share, “A room full of them ones I love the most. 🤎”

Part 2 of the Season 1 Teen Mom: The Next Chapter reunion airs on Tuesday, December 27 at 8/7c on MTV.