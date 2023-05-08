Teen Mom viewers roast Lauren Comeau for taking Javi Marroquin back again

Amid weeks of speculation of a rekindled romance, Teen Mom 2 alums Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau have officially gone public with their relationship.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Javi and Lauren got cozy with each other last month during a family trip to Walt Disney World.

Several weeks ago on Instagram, Javi shared photos of himself and Lauren as well as their son Eli and Javi’s son, Lincoln, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

Since then, more photos including Lauren have flooded Javi’s IG feed, and one of his most recent posts solidified the rumors that he and Lauren are, once again, an item.

On April 28, Javi uploaded a photo of himself and Lauren posing in the parking lot at what appeared to be some type of family event. An inflatable slide was in the background as Javi and Lauren snuggled up to each other in the snap, putting their arms around each other.

Javi’s caption for the pic made it clear that he and Lauren are romantically involved once again.

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are giving their relationship another shot

“Forget waiting for Sunday… Saturday funday with my other half @lauren3elizabeth,” the 30-year-old Delaware native wrote.

Over on a Reddit thread, a Teen Mom fan shared a screenshot of Javi’s photo from IG and captioned it, “Oh honey… how long till she finds him in the bathroom with another girl.”

As Teen Mom viewers will remember, Javi was allegedly caught cheating on Lauren in the bathroom of their once-shared Delaware home in 2019.

One year later, Javi was accused of attempting to stray once again, this time with Kailyn in a Wawa parking lot, an infamous scene that lives rent-free in Teen Mom 2 viewers’ minds.

Teen Mom viewers aren’t hopeful that Javi and Lauren’s relationship will last

In the comments section of the Reddit post, other Teen Mom viewers sounded off, with many of them doubtful that Javi and Lauren will last this time around.

One such Redditor commented specifically about Javi: “I don’t get what any woman would see in him! He’s a smug POS! He has zero attributes to offer!”

Another critic speculated that Javi will propose to Lauren and try to get her pregnant again within the next couple of months.

Most Teen Mom viewers aren’t expecting Javi and Lauren to last much longer this time around. Pic credit: u/Agirlandherpugs93/Reddit

One commenter surmised that perhaps Lauren gave Javi another chance because she’s ready for baby number two, but not ready for another baby daddy.

“She’s the definition of no self worth. He always s**ts on her😫,” griped another critic. “I wish she would get someone new and amazing.”

Making light of the Javi and Kailyn Wawa scene and assuming Javi is already being unfaithful to Lauren, another wrote, “Check the bank statements for wawas.”

In 2021, Lauren accused Javi of cheating on her during an Instagram Live video. Amid the allegations, Javi issued a statement denouncing Lauren’s claims.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” Javi told In Touch.

“My only focus right now is creating healthy co-parenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself,” he added.

As far as Kailyn is concerned, Javi’s ex-wife may have been onto something — last fall, the former MTV star commented in a Facebook group about Javi and Lauren, “yes they are together. But pregnancy i doubt.”

Kailyn’s comment was screenshotted and shared elsewhere on social media, prompting her to leave the group. She also told the group’s members, “I apologize for speaking on anyone else’s relationship in this group. I didn’t know it was private or secret but also for expecting y’all to keep anything private.”

Javi and Lauren’s volatile relationship history

Javi and Lauren began dating in 2017, the same year Javi and Kailyn called it quits on their five-year-long marriage. The couple got engaged in 2019, several months after they welcomed their son, Eli.

However, they split amid rumors of infidelity and have broken up and gotten back together more times than their fans and critics can count.

In addition to rumors of infidelity, Javi and Lauren have also faced domestic issues that turned physical. They filed restraining orders against each other in 2021, with accusations of “hitting, kicking, and punching” listed in the documents.

At this point, whether Lauren and Javi will last this time around remains to be seen. In the meantime, Teen Mom fans will be keeping an eye on their every move to see if their predictions are correct.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.