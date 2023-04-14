Teen Mom viewers reflect on the time Jenelle Evans risked going to jail to attend a Kesha concert

Jenelle Evans risked doing time behind bars during an episode of Teen Mom 2 to attend a Kesha concert.

Viewers will remember the infamous and memorable Teen Mom 2 Season 3 episode from 2012 in which Jenelle was dead set on seeing her “idol” perform at any cost.

In her case, the cost involved jail time because Jenelle was on probation for drug charges. Rather than abide by the law and serve 16 days in jail, Jenelle chose to risk doing 45 days in prison and attend Kesha’s concert with her hair full of feathers, no less.

In the scene, Jenelle met up with her lawyer to discuss the dates she’s supposed to turn herself in.

“Well, see, the only thing is, on the ninth, I got second-row seats to go see a concert. It’s Kesha tickets,” Jenelle told her lawyer, who had trouble keeping a straight face as she pleaded with him. Jenelle’s lawyer told her it wouldn’t “fly” with her probation officer, but she didn’t back down.

“No, no, you don’t understand — this is my idol. She’s like my idol, and I’m never going to be able to see her,” Jenelle said before suggesting that her lawyer call her probation officer and ask for an extension.

Jenelle Evans pleads with her lawyer to attend a Kesha concert in Teen Mom 2 throwback clip

Jenelle didn’t let up, adding, “I really can’t miss that concert. I really can’t. That’s why I got all these feathers in my hair because of the concert.” Jenelle added that she even shelled out money on clothes and hotel rooms for the unmissable concert.

Teen Mom shared a clip from the episode on their official Instagram this week, and it had viewers taking a humorous walk down Memory Lane. Many of them also had a field day mocking Jenelle in the comments section.

Teen Mom viewers react to Jenelle’s concert adamance

One Teen Mom viewer found the humor in the old episode clip and was certain Jenelle regretted her decision after the fact.

“She was ready to throw away her future for a concert and tried to make it sound deeper than that,” wrote another Instagram user.

Teen Mom viewers got a kick out of rewatching Jenelle’s infamous scene. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“Every Taylor Swift fan right now,” joked another commenter.

Another Teen Mom fan noted how Jenelle’s lawyer had trouble keeping a straight face as she pleaded her case.

Teen Mom viewers continued to make light of Jenelle’s video clip. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

“She got feathers in her hair and everything. She had to go,” read another facetious comment.

The clip didn’t show that later that day, Jenelle’s probation officer surprised her with a random drug test, which she failed. Jenelle was taken to jail but released in time to attend the concert.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.