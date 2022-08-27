Teen Mom viewers react to the cast of The Next Chapter

Amber Portwood and Briana DeJesus are among the eight moms joining the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is just around the corner and Teen Mom viewers are speaking out about the spinoff’s cast.

Monsters and Critics reported that the franchise’s first-ever combined-cast spinoff, The Next Chapter, will debut on Tuesday, September 6.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are “no longer a thing,” as their casts have merged. All but two of the moms from the two shows signed on to film — Teen Mom 2 alum Kail Lowry opted out of filming for the spinoff and Teen Mom OG Mackenzie McKee claims she wasn’t invited.

Joining the cast will be four moms from each of the previous shows, for a total of eight castmates. From the Teen Mom OG cast, viewers will welcome back Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Amber Portwood. In addition, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer will round out the cast from Teen Mom 2.

With anticipation building around the show’s premiere, Teen Mom recently shared a photo of the cast on their official Instagram, which they captioned, “Just 2 weeks until the biggest #TeenMom premiere EVER! 🤩 Don’t miss when moms collide on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, all-new September 6 at 8/7c on @mtv. 👯‍♀️📖.”

Teen Mom fans took to the comments of the Instagram post to weigh in on who they’re excited to see return, who they wish would have returned, and who they wish hadn’t.

Teen Mom viewers weigh in on The Next Chapter cast

One Teen Mom fan named the three castmates she wishes hadn’t returned to the franchise: “Could really do without Amber, Jade and Bri 😒”

Another viewer felt that Amber, who recently lost custody of her son, James Glennon, shouldn’t have joined the cast. They wrote, “Whyyyy is amber still on this show!!!! She don’t even have custody of either of her kids so how the hell is she a mom 🤦🏼‍♀️”

Echoing the sentiment, another disgruntled viewer wrote, “GET RID OF AMBER!!!!!!”

Another viewer had a suggestion to boost ratings: “bring janelle, kail & farrah back and the rating will go thru the roof,” while another voiced their excitement to see Ashley and Cheyenne return.

One Teen Mom fan noted they’ll miss Kail’s presence on the spinoff and commented, “Not the same without [Kail Lowry] 😢”

Will a combined-cast spinoff boost ratings for the Teen Mom franchise?

Many of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise have been sharing their storylines with viewers for a decade, so it’s understandable that invested fans would have strong opinions about who they want to see on the spinoff.

With plummeting ratings for Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom OG, and Teen Mom Family Reunion last year, The Next Chapter could be just what the franchise needs to bolster viewership.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.