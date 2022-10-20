Teen Mom viewers react to former cast members’ upcoming appearance on Girls’ Night In

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, her mom Barbara Evans, and Farrah Abraham’s mom Debra Danielsen were also shown in the clip, giving their two cents as Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In castmates.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In viewers were shocked to see Jenelle, Barbara, and Debra in the video and took to the comments to share their surprised reactions.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In viewers shocked to see Jenelle and Barbara Evans, Debra Danielsen this season

One viewer simply commented, “JENELLE?!?!” to show their surprise that the former MTV star would be making a return to the franchise.

Another wrote, “[Briana], [Jenelle], Debra? MTV know what they’re doing 😂😂😂.”

Another viewer expressed their surprise to see Barbara and Debra making an appearance, while another wasn’t happy about Jenelle joining the cast.

“Wait,” their comment read, “Why is Jenelle on this. Keep her mom Barbara but not Jenelle.”

“The hell is Debra doing there?” asked a shocked viewer who was curious why Farrah’s mom was included.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Teen Mom viewers were shocked that two of the franchise’s most controversial castmates, Jenelle and Farrah’s moms, would be joining the cast. Jenelle was fired by MTV in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog.

Farrah was given the opportunity in 2017 to continue to film for MTV or pursue her career in the adult entertainment industry, and she chose the latter, although she made a brief return to the franchise during Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Barbara Evans and Debra Danielsen spotted with cast of Young + Pregnant

Over the summer, Monsters and Critics reported that Barbara and Debra were spotted with some of the cast of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant. According to a behind-the-scenes source, Barbara and Debra were in attendance to film six episodes for the season in an attempt to boost ratings for the franchise.

“Barbara and Deb are filming Girls’ Night In episodes together to make sort of a ‘Grandma’s Edition’ series of episodes,” the insider shared.

Jenelle, although fired by MTV in 2019, has already made one return to the franchise. The former reality TV star made a cameo appearance during a Season 1 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, one for which she claims she wasn’t paid.

Meanwhile, Jenelle claims that she has her own spinoff show in the works. According to her rep, she “has a new dynamic series in development, keeping the concept under wraps for now,” which has been pitched to a “major network.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom Girls’ Night In premieres on Tuesday, October 25 at 9/8c on MTV.