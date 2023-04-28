Teen Mom viewers debate whether Ryan Edwards’ mom Jen is responsible for his actions

Former MTV star Ryan Edwards is currently serving jail time, and some fans of the Teen Mom franchise feel that his mom, Jen Edwards, is partly responsible.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in a Tennessee detention center after he violated his probation by leaving rehab early.

Ryan has had several run-ins with the law over the past few months. In addition to his recent arrests, he went on multiple Instagram tirades, slamming his estranged wife Mackenzie Edwards.

While Ryan is currently serving time behind bars, his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, are dealing with the emotional burden it’s left on them.

The Sun recently captured photos of Jen leaving a liquor store looking downhearted. A Teen Mom fan account, @teenmomfanz on Instagram, shared the photos to their feed, where hundreds of fans of the franchise showed up in the comments section.

Many Instagram users blamed Jen for enabling Ryan’s behavior when it comes to his drug addiction.

One Teen Mom viewer felt as though Jen is “in part responsible” for Ryan’s actions, noting that although he is ultimately responsible for his own behavior, Jen and Larry’s not “holding him accountable” was a major factor in Ryan’s trouble with drugs and the law.

Another commenter echoed the sentiment, writing that Jen has been “enabling, covering up for, and defending” her son rather than acknowledging reality.

“[Jen] enabled [Ryan] his entire life,” penned another critic, adding that Ryan is “equally responsible” but felt that Jen should be held accountable for her role in Ryan’s conduct.

Although many Teen Mom viewers bashed Jen, others showed the 57-year-old some empathy.

Some Teen Mom viewers showed support for Jen

One commenter, who lost their child to addiction six years ago, told the other Instagram users, “Until you have walked in her shoes you really shouldn’t judge.”

“[She’s] a sweet lady it’s not her fault her son made those [poor] decisions,” scribed another.

One of Jen’s supporters noted that perhaps Jen defends her son publically but “corrects” him in private.

Jen and her husband Larry Edwards were fired by MTV in 2021

Jen and her husband Larry, along with their son Ryan, and his soon-to-be ex-wife Mackenzie, were all fired by MTV in 2021. The last time the Edwards appeared on Teen Mom OG was during the intense reunion when Jen and Larry sat across from Ryan’s ex, Maci Bookout, and her husband, Taylor McKinney.

Things got tense as the couples faced off, with Taylor and Larry nearly getting into a fistfight on stage. The squabble ended with Taylor and Maci walking off-set.

Although Ryan was fired from the show, he made a return to the franchise last year. Viewers were shocked to see Ryan on stage with Maci during her Teen Mom Family Reunion Season 2 Aftermath finale segment with Dr. Drew Pinksy and Coach B.

Ryan got teary-eyed during his appearance as he admitted that he missed spending time with his and Maci’s son, Bentley. Ryan promised Coach B that he would take steps to improve his relationship with his son; however, it’s unclear whether Ryan has been in contact with Bentley amid his legal troubles.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.