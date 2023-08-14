Teen Mom viewers beg Catelynn Baltierra to keep her family drama off social media after latest online beef

Catelynn Baltierra has been dealing with some drama in her personal life and sharing it online, but her followers think the Teen Mom star needs to keep it to herself.

In recent months, Catelynn has opened up to her social media followers about struggles in her relationships with some of her family members.

The 31-year-old MTV star is currently feuding with her mom, April Brockmiller, and her little brother, Nick Lowell.

Most recently, Catelynn shared private text messages from her family members, accusing April of drinking alcohol during a visit with her and Tyler Baltierra’s firstborn daughter, Carly.

Then, over the weekend, she shared an Instagram video of Nick calling out Tyler for the way he treats Catelynn. She even went as far as uploading a voice recording of Nick calling her a “fat a**” during a phone conversation.

A short time later, Catelynn went on another tirade, calling out Teen Mom viewers who accused Tyler of fat-shaming her.

Catelynn Baltierra calls out Teen Mom producers for taking her and Tyler’s conversation ‘out of context’

In the caption of her post, Catelynn went off, complaining about the way her segments were edited on Teen Mom OG, specifically a scene in which Tyler made a comment about not wanting his wife to turn into a “heifer.”

At the end of her lengthy caption, Catelynn told her 4.2 million Instagram followers, “… that WHOLE conversation was edited and y’all took it WAY out of context!! & I’m just SO SICK OF HEARING ABOUT IT! So if you believe anything other than what I just explained, then please just take several seats! Thank you!”

Catelynn’s post was met with more than 52,000 likes, and in the comments section, she found even more support. However, there were quite a few critics who felt Catelynn needs to step back from airing her dirty laundry on social media.

Critics urge Catelynn to keep her family drama private

“I think this needs to be kept offline,” commented one of Catelynn’s critics. “This constant airing out family drama is getting repetitive and annoying.”

Another one of Catelynn’s followers urged her to “stop airing [her] family problems out for the whole world to see,” and encouraged her to focus on Tyler and their daughters instead, adding, “Give social media a rest.”

“Why do you feel you have to justify every little thing?” asked another one of Catelynn’s followers, while another Instagram user suggested she “take a break from social media for a bit.”

Catelynn continues to bash MTV, defends Tyler amid ‘heifer’ remarks

Catelynn clearly didn’t heed her critics’ advice, because she uploaded yet another gripe post on Instagram on Monday morning. In the post, Catelynn harped on MTV’s editing and reiterated that she wouldn’t stay in a relationship with Tyler if he “dogged” her body.

The scene that Catelynn is repeatedly referencing played out during Season 6 of Teen Mom OG. In the clip, when Catelynn brought up possibly joining Weight Watchers, Tyler told her, “Obviously I don’t want no heifer for a wife.”

As Teen Mom OG producers pressed Tyler some more, he told them, “I’m being honest! Would you want to be married to some big heifer?! I don’t want to be married to some heifer!”

Tyler has since caught heat for his remarks, although Catelynn is driving home the point that they were taken out of context. Catelynn explained in her Instagram post’s caption that producers edited out the beginning of her and Tyler’s conversation, added some sad music to the scene, then cut to her “blank face” to make it seem more dramatic than it actually was.

In addition to noting how “sick” she is of people bashing Tyler for his comments, Catelynn wrote, “This man treats me and his daughters like queens! He loves my body, adores me, tells me how beautiful I am etc. Now I’m DONE with this!”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.