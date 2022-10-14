Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s Zach Davis sentenced to 120 days in jail

Zach is headed to jail after being sentenced following a DUI. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Cheyenne Floyd’s husband, Zach Davis, has been sentenced to time behind bars.

Cheyenne and Zach tied the knot earlier this month, but just days after their nuptials, Zach learned he’d been sentenced to roughly four months in jail.

It comes after he was previously charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended or revoked drivers license, and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license — all charges to which he pleaded “not guilty.”

Additionally, Zach was accused of driving with a blood alcohol content higher than 0.08 percent, and in that case he changed his initial plea from “not guilty” to “no contest” on October 4. He was convicted of that charge, but the other charges were all dismissed or not prosecuted, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Zach was sentenced to 120 days in the Los Angeles County Jail over the incident, which occurred in June 2020. He is also required to pay a $500 fine and serve 60 months of probation, four days of community labor, and participate in an 18-month licensed alcohol education and counseling program.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star has until Tuesday, November 1 at 8:30 a.m. to turn himself in at the Van Nuys Courthouse West.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Zach Davis’ history of run-ins with the law

This isn’t Zach’s first run-in with the law — as Monsters and Critics reported in January 2022, Zach was arrested for outstanding warrants discovered by customs agents. He was busted at LAX upon returning from a family trip to Mexico with Cheyenne and their kids.

Sources claimed that Zach violated probation for former charges involving theft and a DUI and was taken into custody on January 3, 2022, before being booked, briefly retained, then released.

Cheyenne and Zach addressed his arrest earlier this year

Following Zach’s January arrest, Cheyenne spoke about it on her podcast, Think Loud Crew, telling her listeners, “don’t believe everything you read on the internet, and take everything with a grain of salt.”

Later, in March 2022, Cheyenne and Zach addressed the arrest together on their YouTube channel, Our CRAZ Family.

“Everything comes with a consequence,” Zach told their subscribers before admitting to his charges and vowing that he won’t make the same “mistake” again.

“Like [Cheyenne’s dad Kyle] said, if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. I don’t know, it was all mistakes that I made in the past and I won’t make again. I got a family now. I got a huge support system that I’m not trying to sabotage.”

