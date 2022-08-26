Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s Cheyenne Floyd dishes on upcoming wedding, more kids, and the new spinoff

Cheyenne opened up about her impending nuptials, being a mom to Ryder and Ace, and the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne Floyd has a lot going on these days, between a wedding next month, parenting two kids, and filming for the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Teen Mom OG viewers watched last year as Cheyenne’s fiance, Zach Davis, proposed during their baby shower for their now-one-year-old son, Ace.

The clock has been ticking ever since, with Cheyenne racing to get everything finished in time for her and Zach’s September nuptials. The Teen Mom OG alum recently dished on her hectic life and how she juggles everything.

“I’m secretly freaking out,” Cheyenne admitted to PEOPLE. “I feel like every day I look at the calendar and I’m like, ‘Okay it’s getting closer,’ and then I look at my checklist and it’s not getting shorter, so things aren’t adding up right now.”

In addition to her son Ace, Cheyenne also shares her 5-year-old daughter Ryder with her ex and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-star, Cory Wharton.

Ace and Ryder, who will each have a role in mom Cheyenne’s wedding next month, keep the Teen Mom OG alum on her toes. She admitted, “Some days, I feel like I’m killing the parenting game. I’m doing it, I’m surviving, my kids are happy. They’re fed, they’re clean.”

Cheyenne Floyd on having more kids: ‘I’m done’

“Parenting is a journey but it’s so much fun and the kids keep me on my toes,” Cheyenne continued. “The kids keep me going.”

As for adding more kids to her brood, however, Cheyenne is content stopping at two: “I’m done. No more.”

Cheyenne also touched on the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, premiering in just under two weeks. The Think Loud Crew podcast host dished on how the new spinoff will differ from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

Cheyenne ‘excited’ for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

“I’m excited for Teen Mom: Next Chapter because I feel like this time, it really shows more of the dynamics between the moms,” Cheyenne divulged. She added, “Whether that’s us coming together for a trip or me calling them up on FaceTime, or text … we lean on each other so much. And I feel like now, viewers finally get to see and learn about those relationships.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will feature 15 episodes and combine the casts from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2. Joining Cheyenne from her OG cast will be Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Baltierra. Rounding out the cast from Teen Mom 2 are Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Leah Messer, and Jade Cline.

You can catch Cheyenne’s interview in its entirety here.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.