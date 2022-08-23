Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’s Briana DeJesus says she’s in her ‘first real, mature relationship’

Briana says her relationship with Bobby Scott is her “first, real mature” one. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

Teen Mom 2 alum Briana DeJesus admits that her new relationship is the “first, real mature one” she’s been in.

For the past five years, Briana’s love life has played out for Teen Mom 2 viewers as they’ve watched her navigate through several failed relationships. Briana’s relationship with her first baby daddy, Devoin Austin, didn’t last long, but they’ve found a way to co-parent their daughter, Nova, peacefully.

A one-night stand with DJ Luis Hernandez resulted in Briana becoming pregnant with her second daughter, Stella, but the romance between herself and Luis didn’t have staying power. Briana then briefly dated John Rodriguez before getting engaged to Javi Gonzalez in the spring of 2021; she broke off the engagement four months later.

However, Briana has a new man in her life. As Monsters and Critics reported, Briana first soft-launched her new boyfriend in July 2022, sharing a photo of the back of his head before sharing a video of herself and her new man in the car.

Not long afterward, Briana’s boyfriend’s identity was revealed as Bobby Scott, a former security guard who worked for the Teen Mom franchise.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star is speaking out ahead of the spinoff’s premiere next month and sharing details about her relationship with Bobby.

Briana DeJesus says relationship with boyfriend Bobby Scott is her ‘first, real mature’ one

While promoting Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana spoke with Page Six about her blossoming relationship.

“I’m in a relationship. I’m happy, and I feel like this is my first real, mature relationship,” Briana shared. “I feel like in the past I’ve dated without purpose, and now I’m dating with purpose. I’m enjoying my life right now, and there’s a lot to come.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana’s previous Teen Mom 2 relationships

Briana has also been linked to her nemesis and former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin and accused of having a fling with another of Kail’s baby daddies, Chris Lopez, which she has denied.

Reportedly, Briana’s relationship with Bobby, a single Michigan resident in his early 40s with no children of his own – resulted in a mass firing of security guards at MTV. Relationships between cast members and the crew are forbidden, and as a source explained, “Producers, crew members, and even some of the cast members are pissed. Because of Briana and Bobby, so many great people lost their jobs, and those people did nothing wrong.”

How much of Briana’s relationship will be featured on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for the spinoff’s premiere in just two weeks to find out.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.