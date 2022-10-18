Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Was cheating the cause of Leah Messer’s broken engagement?

Did infidelity play a part in Leah and Jaylan’s breakup? Pic credit: MTV

Rumors of cheating surround Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s recent split from Jaylan Mobley. But are they true?

Jaylan popped the question in August 2022 during his and Leah’s one-year anniversary trip to Costa Rica, where he presented her with a huge, custom-designed 4.7-carat diamond engagement ring.

However, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Leah and Jaylan decided to go their separate ways just two months after getting engaged.

“We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together,” the exes said in a joint statement following the news of their split.

Now that the couple has gone their separate ways, sources claim that infidelity was to blame.

According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Jaylan cheated on Leah.

Jaylan Mobley’s infidelity reportedly led to split from Leah Messer

“Leah saw material suggesting he was unfaithful,” the insider revealed.

When the outlet reached out to Leah and Jaylan’s rep, they told The Sun, “Jaylan has no additional comment beyond the joint statement provided last week.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The rumors of infidelity have caused questions among Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers, and Leah recently addressed them on Twitter.

Pic credit: @LeahMesser/Twitter

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid. Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us,” Leah tweeted, adding a yawning emoji and a red heart emoji.

TMTNC fans feared that Leah and Jaylan were moving too quickly in their relationship. After going public with their romance in September 2021, they soon purchased a home and a dog and moved in together, along with Leah’s three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie. Others believed that Jaylan was using Leah for her fame, something that she vehemently denied shortly before they ended their engagement.

On Instagram, a Teen Mom fan account, Teen Mom Talk (TMT), shared the news where Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans weighed in with their thoughts about Jaylan possibly cheating on Leah.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers react to Jaylan and Leah cheating rumors

One TMTNC viewer felt bad for Leah, who they said can’t “catch a break.”

“Karma is real. Didn’t she cheat on husband one and two,” commented another TMTNC viewer. Teen Mom 2 viewers may remember that Leah’s affair with Robbie Kidd led to her divorce from her first husband, Corey Simms.

Pic credit: @teenmomtalktmt/Instagram

Acknowledging Leah’s infidelity in her marriage to Corey, another critic penned, “I mean Corey forgave her for cheating 🥴.”

Shortly after announcing her split from Jaylan, Leah went live on IG, filming from a bar with a few of her friends. Critics bashed Leah’s friends for allowing her to make a “fool of herself” during the video, in which she appeared inebriated.

Not long afterward, it was reported that Jaylan then moved his belongings out of the spacious West Virginia home he and Leah were sharing and is living in an apartment 45 minutes away.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.