Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers show support for Briana DeJesus amid her bipolar depression diagnosis

Briana DeJesus shared that she was diagnosed with bipolar depression on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter and viewers rallied around her.

Since Teen Mom 2 ended, Briana joined seven other moms from the franchise for the latest spinoff, The Next Chapter.

So far during its first season, Briana has hosted a lawsuit victory party – which including a cameo by controversial alum Jenelle Evans – and dealt with some heavy news involving her estranged father.

Briana has also been let down by her daughter Stella’s father, Luis Hernandez, once again. But during the October 4 episode of TMTNC, Briana tackled another issue in her life when she revealed her mental health diagnosis.

After complaining of the classic symptoms of depression, Briana scheduled an appointment with a healthcare professional and afterward revealed to her mom Roxanne and her sister Brittany, “I got diagnosed with bipolar depression.”

Following the episode, TMTNC took to Twitter where many of them displayed their support for Briana amid her recent diagnosis.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers show support for Briana DeJesus amid bipolar depression diagnosis

One of Briana’s fans noted that it’s “tough” dealing with mental health issues, especially when they’re broadcast on reality TV.

Another fan offered their support with their tweet: “Don’t worry @xobrianadej your not alone. There’s people who have the same personal level. We will always support you.”

One TMTNC viewer applauded Briana for seeking help and for not being “ashamed” to do so, tweeting, “Good for her.”

Briana came under fire recently for taking jabs at Kail Lowry’s mental health

Briana is now on the receiving end of a mental health diagnosis, but it wasn’t long ago that Teen Mom fans were calling for her to get fired after she mocked her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kail Lowry’s mental health. Kail has been openly battling a bout of “severe” depression and has shared her struggles with her fans on her podcasts.

In June 2022, Briana tweeted and then deleted a message aimed at Kail following their months-long defamation lawsuit.

The tweet read, “Taking antidepressants once u realized u can’t always use the court room/color of ur skin to shut people up.”

Briana’s tweet was met with harsh criticism from Teen Mom fans who weren’t happy that she took a jab at Kail’s mental health, with some calling her behavior “disgusting” and demanding that she be fired from the franchise.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.