Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers react to Briana DeJesus debuting her boyfriend

Briana DeJesus has a new man in her life and introduced him to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers in the October 18 episode.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Briana first soft-launched her boyfriend in July 2022 when she shared a video showing only the back of her boyfriend’s head after posting a photo of a bouquet of flowers and a love note from her then-mystery man.

Later that same month, Briana showed her boyfriend’s face in an Instagram video and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers criticized her for choosing a man who was much older than her – 15 years, to be exact.

It was later reported that Briana’s mystery man was Bobby Scott, a 40-something with an 11-year-old child who lives in Detroit, Michigan who she met on Family Reunion. As TMTNC viewers found out on Tuesday night, Bobby is Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s longtime bodyguard.

According to reports, Bobby is a former Teen Mom security guard – when he and Briana broke the rules and began dating, it caused a mass firing among Teen Mom crew members, angering producers, crew members, and some cast members.

Now, Briana is going public with her and Bobby’s relationship in Tuesday’s episode, and Teen Mom: The Next Chapter viewers have plenty to say about it.

In a preview clip from the episode, Briana admitted that she was “freaking out” about filming with Bobby for the first time, especially because she didn’t want another failed relationship to be filmed for the show.

The two met up in Bobby’s hometown of Detroit to have lunch and talked briefly about introducing Briana’s daughters to Bobby eventually.

TMTNC viewers who watched the preview clip had plenty to say about Briana introducing another man to the public and eventually to her daughters, Nova and Stella.

“‘I don’t want another failed relationship on national television’ girl then don’t film the relationship 💀,” wrote one of Briana’s critics, mocking her statements.

Another one of Briana’s critics felt that she “literally jumps from relationship to relationship,” while another accused her of “daddy issues” for dating someone “who looks old enough to be [her] father.”

“Wish Bri would just focus on herself and her children, this is so sad,” wrote another critic who showed concern for Nova and Stella.

“[Briana is] so uncapable of a healthy relationship no matter what she says,” penned another one of her critics.

During the episode, Briana told her mom Roxanne that he could be “the one” and joked to Catelynn and Tyler that she “updated from cast to crew” when she began dating Bobby.

Despite Briana having high hopes for her relationship with Bobby, there are already rumors that the two have split.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.