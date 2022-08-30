Teen Mom: The Next Chapter teases rehab, surgeries, and engagements among the cast

There is plenty of drama set to unfold during the first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter promises plenty of drama among the cast, including rehab, surgeries, lawsuits, and engagements.

The moms from the Teen Mom franchise will continue to face reality as they share their storylines on the upcoming spinoff, The Next Chapter, premiering in just one week.

The casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 – both of which are no longer being filmed – will combine for The Next Chapter. Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd, and Catelynn Baltierra will represent Teen Mom OG while Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer will represent Teen Mom 2.

As the premiere date approaches for the highly anticipated spinoff, MTV has provided a glimpse into the moms’ storylines for the show’s inaugural season.

Amber, one of the original cast members from the franchise, will continue to battle her mental health issues, specifically borderline personality disorder and bipolar diagnoses. In addition, Amber’s first baby daddy, Gary Shirley, will question whether her social media posts are in the best interest of their 13-year-old daughter, Leah. Amber losing custody of her son James will also play out this season, according to her bio on MTV’s website.

Ashley has a lot on her plate as well and viewers will watch as her husband, Bar Smith, checks himself into rehab, turning her world “upside down.” Ashley’s journey to nursing school will also play out this season, as well as a surprise move from California to Nevada for herself, Bar, and their daughter Holly.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter picks up where the moms left off

Briana’s relationship with her estranged father will come to light as her mom, Roxanne DeJesus, goes behind her back and takes matters into her own hands, attempting to make amends with her ex. Briana’s blossoming relationship with former MTV security guard Bobby Scott will also play out, as well as the infamous defamation lawsuit filed by her nemesis and former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kail Lowry.

Catelynn and her husband Tyler recently welcomed their fourth, and final, daughter, Rya Rose, who joined big sisters Novalee and Vaeda. This season will see Catelynn make a trip to the emergency room where she undergoes surgery to remove a cyst and Tyler undergoes a vasectomy to solidify they’re finished adding to their family.

Cheyenne undergoes surgery, Jade and Sean talk engagement, and Leah and Jaylan talk kids

Cheyenne and her fiance Zach Davis adjust to parenthood with their son Ace joining big sister Ryder while planning their upcoming September nuptials. Possibly the most shocking storyline, MTV revealed that Cheyenne underwent surgery after being shot at while driving in her car with Ryder and Ace in tow.

Jade is happy to celebrate her boyfriend Sean Austin achieving one year of sobriety after an intensive stint in rehab and is learning to adjust to their daughter Kloie starting school. Meanwhile, Jade and Sean discuss getting engaged… for a third time.

Maci and her husband Taylor McKinney attend couples’ counseling in an effort to strengthen their marriage while raising three kids and dealing with Bentley becoming a teenager and navigating him using social media.

Leah has a lot in store this season too, as she and her now fiance Jaylan Mobley move in together, get engaged, and talk about expanding their family.

Teen Mom fans are anxiously awaiting the combined-cast spinoff and all of the drama and updates that MTV has promised to come on The Next Chapter. Be sure to tune in next week!

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.